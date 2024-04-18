Joyride Honored with Hermes Creative Award for Work on Nation’s First Electrified Roadway

Joyride's award-winning PR campaign achieved billions in reach and visits from political dignitaries and media from around the world.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyride Group, a global integrated communications agency dedicated to the intersection of automotive tech and transportation innovation, has been named a recipient of a 2024 Hermes Creative Award which is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Honored as a Platinum award winner, Joyride was recognized for the firm’s public relations campaign with Electreon, supporting the opening of the nation’s first public electric vehicle (EV)-charging roadway in Detroit, Michigan.

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Each year, Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry by marketing and communications professionals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. The Platinum-level award, which was received by Joyride, is the highest honor Hermes bestows.

“It is an honor to work alongside the Electreon team in bringing a first-of-its-kind project to market in the U.S. and even more so for that work to be recognized by a peers at the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, a group respected for its quality and finesse,” said Katelyn Davis, Founder and CEO at Joyride Group. “To receive this prestigious award less than a year after Joyride was founded demonstrates the firm’s ability to craft compelling stories that captivate.”

Electron’s dynamic (wireless) charging roadway opened in Detroit in November 2023 in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the City of Detroit, Michigan Central, and Newlab. Joyride approached the PR campaign for Electreon’s EV changing roadway with a comprehensive strategy rooted in traditional public relations—tailored to the project’s objectives and challenges and infused with industry-specific insights. The strategy encompassed compelling storytelling, an aggressive media relations campaign, stakeholder and partner engagement, and live demos for media and VIPs.

At the closure of the campaign, Electreon saw an audience reach of 4.9 billion—a reach of 1.8 billion in just the first week—across 734 US-based publications as part of the firm’s fully “earned” campaign. This included key features with global and national outlets such asTIME Magazine, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Fast Company, and back-to-back features in The Wall Street Journal online and podcast. Electreon’s project also garnered attention and visits from political dignitaries such as U.S Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

“Although Electreon has electrified roadways in operation in many countries worldwide, few generated as much interest as entering into the U.S. market and Michigan the birthplace of transportation as we know it. We believe this interest is the result of a highly effective communications strategy that drove awareness and education,” said Keren Alleson Gerberg, Head of Marketing at Electreon. “With the level of exposure Electreon’s Detroit project received, our U.S. operations are well-positioned in the market and poised for growth.”

The entire case study, Electrifying Reach: PR Campaign for the Nation’s First Electrified Roadway, can be viewed here.

About Joyride Group

Joyride Group is a global integrated communications agency dedicated to the intersection of automotive, transportation, and mobility tech. With a commitment to authenticity and transparency, Joyride leverages deep domain expertise to develop unique and stand-out storytelling that turns heads. The firm’s clients represent the forefront in vehicle autonomy and electrification, micro and multimodal mobility, and transportation infrastructure—who have a shared commitment to a future in which transportation is more accessible and attainable. Joyride was founded in Detroit in 2023 by Katelyn Davis, who was named among “the most influential startup PR professionals in the world.” To learn more, visit joyridepr.com.