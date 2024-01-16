UPDATE Weathersfield 91 NB Lane OPEN
I 91 NB around MM 50 is now open to all traffic, however, be advised the TT Unit will be left there overnight and is no longer a traffic hazard.
I 91 NB is closing one lane in the area of MM 50 due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
