Please join us at The Shay Hotel in Culver City as we discuss the current healthcare regulatory and compliance landscape. Topics will include:

AI Use Cases in Healthcare: Discussion of Healthcare Regulatory, Contracting, Liability and Other Issues

Health Equity Roundtable

Health Information Privacy and Litigation

Fraud and Abuse Update

Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny of Transactions

Full agenda and speakers to follow.

This complimentary program has been developed for CEOs, COOs, CFOs, Legal Counsel, Compliance Officers, Strategy Officers, Chief Medical Officers, Chief Nursing Officers, VPs of Business Development, and Risk Managers of hospitals, health systems, and ancillary providers.

CLE and CCB credits are pending. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced attorneys.

Contact McKenzie Conte with questions.