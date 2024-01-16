Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,333 in the last 365 days.

DWT's Annual Healthcare Regulatory &amp; Compliance Seminar

Please join us at The Shay Hotel in Culver City as we discuss the current healthcare regulatory and compliance landscape. Topics will include: 

  • AI Use Cases in Healthcare: Discussion of Healthcare Regulatory, Contracting, Liability and Other Issues
  • Health Equity Roundtable
  • Health Information Privacy and Litigation
  • Fraud and Abuse Update
  • Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny of Transactions

Full agenda and speakers to follow.

This complimentary program has been developed for CEOs, COOs, CFOs, Legal Counsel, Compliance Officers, Strategy Officers, Chief Medical Officers, Chief Nursing Officers, VPs of Business Development, and Risk Managers of hospitals, health systems, and ancillary providers.

CLE and CCB credits are pending. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced attorneys.

Contact McKenzie Conte with questions.

You just read:

DWT's Annual Healthcare Regulatory &amp; Compliance Seminar

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more