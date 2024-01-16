State bar trustees are due on Thursday to vote on a plan that would reduce the number of large testing sites to four or five, compared with seven last year. Locations in Sacramento and Santa Clara would be eliminated under the plan, while bar officials are still working to secure a test site in San Diego.
You just read:
California bar looks to cut July exam locations amid budget woes
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.