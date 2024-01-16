(Subscription required) The decision sets the stage for a battle over whether ordinances that bar camping or sleeping outside are unconstitutional if cities do not have enough shelter space for unhoused people.
You just read:
[U.S.] Supreme Court will hear homeless case that bedevils cities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.