Cecil County Juvenile Death Investigation

January 16, 2024

(PERRYVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious deaths of two juveniles found unresponsive in their home in Cecil County today.

The deceased juveniles, ages 10 (boy) and 14 (girl) , were pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel. The cause and manner of their deaths is pending autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At 1:20 pm today, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to a residence in the 600 block of Cole Street in Perryville to assist the Perryville Police Department with a cardiac arrest of two juveniles. Upon their arrival, EMS personnel were attempting emergency medical care on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the sister of the juveniles came home and found both children unconscious inside the home. Investigators determined the two juveniles were brother and sister living in the house with their mother.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to lead the investigation. Child Protective Services also responded.

A search warrant was obtained for the house. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police processed the area and a search of the premises was conducted.

There was no indication of violence in the area surrounding the location where the juveniles were found. The investigation is continuing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov