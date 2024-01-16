Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,360 in the last 365 days.

Cecil County Juvenile Death Investigation

Maryland State Police News Release

(PERRYVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious deaths of two juveniles found unresponsive in their home in Cecil County today.

The deceased juveniles, ages 10 (boy) and 14 (girl) , were pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel. The cause and manner of their deaths is pending autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At 1:20 pm today, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to a residence in the 600 block of Cole Street in Perryville to assist the Perryville Police Department with a cardiac arrest of two juveniles. Upon their arrival, EMS personnel were attempting emergency medical care on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the sister of the juveniles came home and found both children unconscious inside the home.  Investigators determined the two juveniles were brother and sister living in the house with their mother.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to lead the investigation. Child Protective Services also responded.

A search warrant was obtained for the house. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police processed the area and a search of the premises was conducted.

There was no indication of violence in the area surrounding the location where the juveniles were found. The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

 

You just read:

Cecil County Juvenile Death Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more