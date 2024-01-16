Council President Andrew Friedson's Statement on Montgomery County's Capital Budget

MARYLAND, January 16 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

From the Office of Council President Andrew Friedson

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson issued the following statement today after County Executive Marc Elrich transmitted his recommended capital budget and Capital Improvements Program for fiscal years 2025-2030 to the Council.

"I want to thank County Executive Elrich and his team for their work on the recommended capital budget as it provides the starting point for the Council's analysis and deliberations. Councilmembers will review each proposed project and make decisions on essential capital investments across the County. As Council president, my overarching goal is to strategically balance capital investments for schools, fire and police stations, roads, libraries, recreation centers and facility improvements in a fiscally responsible, transparent and sustainable way, while remaining focused on the financial pressures facing our taxpayers. Councilmembers look forward to receiving the views of our residents throughout this process, as we work together to strengthen Montgomery County's future."

The Council’s public hearings on the capital budget are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Residents can sign up to testify in person at the Council Office Building in Rockville, Maryland or through Zoom on the Council's website starting Jan. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

If you are not available to participate in the public hearings but want to provide testimony to the Council you can do so by submitting written, audio or video testimony. More information can be found on the Council's website or by calling the Council Public Hearing Information Line at 240-777-7803.

The Council will approve the County’s capital budget along with the operating budget at the end of May. The operating budget will be transmitted to the Council in March.

# # #