Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Welcomes First IT Trainee Program Cohort

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is thrilled to announce the inaugural cohort for the highly anticipated IT Trainee program.





"IT professionals with a strong background in cybersecurity, coding, and database work are absolutely essential to the continued functioning of state government in the 21st century, and these trainees will form the next wave of information technology innovation thanks to this new initiative by DoIT," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I look forward to seeing what these trainees accomplish and thank them for their eagerness to improve their skills and serve the state of Illinois."





The program kicks off on January 16, 2024 giving trainees the opportunity to immerse themselves in a comprehensive curriculum at City Colleges in Chicago that will cover a wide range of cutting-edge topics in the technology field.





In the first cohort, trainees will receive a yearly salary from DoIT as they dive into the first track of end user computing. Future cohorts will have the opportunity to explore other tracks including cybersecurity, networking, coding and database, and enterprise infrastructure. Additional tracks will be added as the program grows.





Throughout the program, these trainees will receive formal mentoring from experienced DoIT employees and will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, engage in projects, and gain valuable insights into the inner workings of the technology sector with like-minded peers. Trainees will then be offered a full-time job with DoIT after completing the program and meeting its benchmarks.





"This marks a significant milestone as we embark on this exciting journey of nurturing talent and shaping the future of the tech industry at the State of Illinois," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta. "This immersive experience will empower these trainees to tackle real-world challenges and develop the skills necessary to excel in the ever-evolving tech landscape."



