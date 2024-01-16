Senator Jay Costa Announces Over $1.4 Million in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund Grants for the 43rd District 

PITTSBURGH, PA – January 16, 2024 – Today, Senator Jay Costa announces $1,468,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism money benefiting the 43rd senatorial district.

“I am delighted to be supporting the organizations that support our community, especially those taking new approaches to housing, safe roads, and green transit,” said Senator Costa. “Supporting these crucial community organizations to improve their infrastructure is just one way we can continue to deliver safe, welcoming spaces for every Pennsylvanian.”

The recipients of these grant dollars in the 43rd district are as follows, sorted by the house district they fall into:

Frick Art and Historical Center, Inc was awarded $100,000 for the Clayton Restoration Project. The project focuses on the exterior rehabilitation of Clayton. The building will then be painted with Keim Mineral Silicate Paint, specially formulated to prevent water damage.

CC Mellor Memorial Library and Edgewood Community House was awarded $50,000 for C.C. Mellor Memorial Library Roof Replacement. CCM experiences frequent leaks from the building’s original clay tile roof. This roofing is past its useful life and will be replaced.

Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments was awarded $30,000 for Dark Hollow Woods Trail Stormwater Improvements. The project includes earthwork and grading; construction of approximately 300 linear feet of earthen berm and swales; 450 linear feet of 12″ CPP storm sewers; 5 new precast inlet structures; connections of existing roof drain collectors to new stormwater conveyance system; rip rap outfall protection; erosion and sedimentation controls and restoration of disturbed areas.

Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation was awarded $125,000 for Negley Rotunda Restoration Project. GEDF funds will restore the exterior parapet to this former synagogue structure. This will eliminate current water leakage into the building.

Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery (POWER) was awarded $30,000 for their POWER Campus. Phase 3 includes the inpatient program which will include 21 patient rooms located on the 3rd floor of the building. The patient room buildout takes up approximately 6000 sf of that floor. Each room will have its own private bathroom and shower.

Pennsylvania Affordable Housing Corporation was awarded $75,000 for Bathesda Housing Redevelopment. This project seeks to restore 37 units of affordable housing in the Homewood neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh ensuring that the units have suitable amenities and fixtures that should be available to all. Units will be made available to those living at or below 60% of Area Median Income, and will ensure that those in need of affordable housing have access to it.

The Citizen Science Lab Project Dream was awarded $63,000 for the MLK Center for Scientific Excellence. GEDTF funding will be utilized to prepare and develop the site.

Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments was awarded $175,000 for 2023 Verona Borough Road Reconstruction. Roads include Third Street, Athletic Street, Vogels Lane, and the unnamed alley.

Center for Civic Arts was awarded $50,000 for the Wilkinsburg Cooperative Civic Center. The project will replace a 6,000 sq ft flat roof over the 24 classroom Education Wing.

Jubilee Association was awarded $50,000 for Jubilee Facility Second Floor Renovation. Phase II work includes: renovating the existing facility’s 2nd floor to include: 945 sqft food pantry, 1,400 sqft clothing room, public laundry, bathrooms, private counseling rooms, & offices. New wiring, plumbing, HVAC, flooring, & insulation will be installed.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy was awarded $50,000 for Schenley Park Visitors Center and Cafe Renovation. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is requesting funding to renovate the Schenley Park Café and Visitors Center in the heart of Pittsburgh’s third-largest park.

Center of Life was awarded $35,000 for Center of Life Community Hub. For Center of Life’s project on Hazelwood Green, a schematic development plan will be provided that includes a site plan, renderings, architectural drawings, contractor cost estimates, refined sources and Uses of Funds statement, an ongoing operating budget for the facility, and project schedule.

Bike Share Pittsburgh Inc. was awarded $75,000 for Mobility Justice in Micromobility. The organization will purchase and install three bikeshare stations including three kiosks, 57 docking points, and 30 e-bikes in Wilkinsburg Borough.

Amani Community Development was awarded $150,000 for Brownsville Road – Demo & Site Prep. The proposed project will cover $500,000 of existing building demolition, utility connection, regrading, retaining wall, stormwater retention, erosion and sediment controls as an essential pre-development effort for the full redevelopment of the blighted housing at 2531 Brownsville Road into new affordable apartments for the elderly.

Rodef Shalom Congregation was awarded $100,000 for Roof Replacement. Roof replacements include installing 2,590 sq. ft. of EPDM roofing material, insulation, vapor barriers and flashing to three roofs averaging more than thirty years old.

Latino Community Center was awarded $100,000 for Comunidad: New Community Spaces for Latino Community Center in Allegheny County. LCC will renovate the first floor of the building they occupy (while continuing to operate on the second floor, essentially doubling the space.) The project will involve construction administration, permitting, demolition, mechanical, plumbing, ADA compliance, & fire security renovations (i.e. all necessary infrastructure) to prepare the 1st floor for interior improvements to accommodate a significant number of new programs.

Community Specialists Corporation was awarded $75,000 for New Outlook Academy Window Project. Community Specialists Corporation is applying for the purchase and replacement of 328 windows throughout New Outlook Academy.

Gwen’s Girls was awarded $35,000 for Rochez Building Renovation Project. GEDTF funds will be used to support the total costs of necessary interior renovations and repairs (Phase 1) to the Rochez Building.

Congregation Beth Shalom was awarded $50,000 for Synagogue Energy Efficiency Project. Their HVAC units and boiler are at the end of their lifespan and need to be replaced with high-efficiency units that will consume far less energy. Reductions in utility bills from replacing the current HVAC units and boiler will result in lower operating expenses, and the savings will be used to retain and hire staff primarily in our preschool, where staffing and therefore enrollment in certain classrooms remains a challenge due to COVID-era employment issues.

Civically, Inc. was awarded $50,000 for Hunter Building Redevelopment Project – 1007 Wood Street. Construction costs including selective demo, HVAC, new flooring additional AE design costs necessary to move the project forward. Environmental assessment and remediation in order to comply with EPA/DEP requirements for safe revitalization of the Hunter Bldg.

Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants allow municipalities, authorities, councils of government (COGs), and both non- and for-profit businesses to carry out significant economic development for current and future use. Administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC), these grants provide financial assistance to entities to facilitate economic development projects in Allegheny County.

