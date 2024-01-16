DNR postponing trout stockings in Council Bluffs and Fort Dodge

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is postponing the trout stockings scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 19 at Big Lake, Council Bluffs, and Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, due to unsafe ice conditions and extreme cold weather.

The stockings will be completed after the ice thickens. A news release will announce when the stockings have been completed.

The family fishing event also scheduled for this Saturday at Big Lake has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Upcoming trout stockings are still on schedule with significantly colder weather in the forecast. Winter storms last week may slow ice formation by insulating the ice with snow. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout for the most up to date information.