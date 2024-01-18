Tehama Technologies Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Tehama Joins Microsoft Tehama PLUS Microsoft

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama Technologies, provider of the leading all-in-one cybersecurity platform for delivering secure access to data and applications by hybrid and remote workers has been accepted into the Microsoft’s Startups Pegasus Program.

As a participant in the invite-only Pegasus program, Tehama’s innovative and disruptive cybersecurity platform when combined with Microsoft’s powerful cloud-delivered solutions, provides comprehensive, end-to-end, policy-based data protection, application security with the flexibility of hybrid or remote work. Through the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, Tehama can also collaborate closer with industry experts and engage with Microsoft sales teams and partners to accelerate Tehama’s global go-to-market expansion.

“No other solution provides a comprehensive platform for securely connecting hybrid and remote workers to mission-critical and data-sensitive systems with the security, flexibility and automation that Tehama offers,” said Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer, Tehama Technologies. ”With the resources we have access to through the Pegasus program, Tehama will be able to accelerate the development of our platform and reach more businesses worldwide by extending our unique offering to Microsoft customers globally. Our partnership with Microsoft and participation in the prestigious Pegasus program is a critical part of our global go-to-market strategy. Our disruptive approach and vision for delivering innovative, end-to-end security combined with Microsoft’s cloud and AI solutions is an absolute game changer.”

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies provides the leading all-in-one enterprise-level remote and hybrid work platform for secure access to data and applications. Leveraging Tehama’s proprietary P5 architecture, Tehama enables end-to-end integration, fulfills risk management and policy-based requirements, and ensures cost-effective and ultra-secure remote access while accelerating time to value with fast onboarding and automation at scale.

Tehama is focused on enabling hybrid and remote work by providing organizations, including the public sector, financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications, to name but a few, with the ability to securely access data and applications with a second-to-none user experience and the fastest ROI in the market. For more information, visit https://tehama.io.

Press Contact:

Mick Miralis

Tehama Inc

+1 508-579-8996

Tehama Inc: partnerPR@tehama.io