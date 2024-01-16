F&G Commission meeting Jan. 24-25 in Boise

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at Idaho Fish and Game’s headquarters office at 600 South Walnut Street in Boise. A public hearing will begin on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. MST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MST on Jan. 25 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision upland game, furbearer, turkey and falconry season setting for 2024-2025.

The Commission is scheduled to approve or reject several land acquisition proposals.

The Commission will hear a presentation on the implementation of electronic salmon and steelhead permits.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).