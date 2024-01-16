Two free programs celebrate the power of eagles Feb. 3 at the Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Many people are familiar with the superheroes of Marvel and DC comics. But creatures in nature have their own amazing superpowers. For example, the bald eagle can dive through the air at nearly 100 miles per hour. Its talons can crush with the strength of 400 psi, 10 times that of a human. The bald eagle’s eyesight is eight times more powerful than a human’s; it can spot potential prey two miles away!

Winter is bald eagle season in Missouri, when thousands migrate to the Show-Me-State from the north to seek fish in our open waters. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is celebrating the incredible powers of the bald eagle with Eagle Power, two free programs, Saturday, Feb. 3 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.at the Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office in St. Louis City. Both are free; however, participants must preregister for each individually using the links below.

The first Eagle Power program will be an open house event, with participants invited to drop in at any time from 10 a.m. to noon.

During this program, participants will learn about bald eagles including what they eat and where to see them, make Bald Eagle-themed crafts to take home, and build an edible Bald Eagle nest.

“This will be a great opportunity for kids to learn about Bald Eagles during a time of year when you are likely to see them in the St. Louis area,” said Mary Fuller, MDC Conservation Educator.

To register for the Eagle Power open house event, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xq.

The second part will be a screening of the film, Eagle Power, a PBS NOVA documentary, starting at 1 p.m. The film is 53 minutes long and follows eagles from the nest to the skies to see what makes these predators so remarkable.

After the documentary, participants will be able to engage in a discussion about eagles lead by an MDC expert while enjoying snacks and refreshments. This program and documentary are geared more towards adults, but families and people of all ages are welcome to join if interested. To register, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nG.

The MDC Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office is located at 4640 Shenandoah Ave, just east of the Vandeventer Ave./South Kingshighway Blvd. intersection, and next to Brightside St. Louis.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.