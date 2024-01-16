Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Ken Brown and Sarah Joseph to Lead Efforts to Connect New Arrivals with Employment    

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced the appointment of Ken Brown as Assistant Secretary for Employer Engagement and Employment Outcomes and Sarah Joseph as Director of Community Engagement for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD).

“Across industries, we have employers who urgently need talent to fill open positions, and we have people arriving in Massachusetts who want to work. Our administration has worked hard to get people work authorizations as quickly as possible, and now we are connecting them with jobs that need to be filled,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are bringing in Ken Brown and Sarah Joseph to drive this work and get this done.”

“Ken and Sarah will hit the ground running as we continue our work to reduce the strain placed on communities and our Emergency Assistance program and provide the support that newly arrived families and individuals need in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This will take a collective effort, and we look forward to bolstering our efforts to partner with employers and community organizations to unlock these critical employment opportunities we need to urgently achieve.”

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has worked with the MassHire Regional Workforce Boards and Careers Centers to assess skills and work readiness for individuals in shelter who have their work authorization. Recently, the Healey-Driscoll Administration also partnered with the Biden Administration to hold two, week-long clinics to help migrants in Massachusetts with obtaining work authorizations. The clinics were successful, and now nearly 3,000 people have work authorizations in Massachusetts.

Brown will oversee hiring and job placement for migrants with work authorization. Joseph will oversee local and regional partnerships with stakeholders dedicated to employment outcomes for migrants, refugees, and vulnerable populations, including addressing work supports like language barriers and skill development and providing resources for employers statewide.

“EOLWD is pleased to welcome Ken and Sarah to deliver employment outcomes and strengthen hiring practices, especially for new arrivals,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “This work will get more people employed with livable wages, which will help both employers and relieve pressure on our existing shelter system.”

About Ken Brown

Ken Brown is a proven leader with experience in both the private sector and state government, managing strategic partnerships, key relationships, and results. In recent years, Brown served as Senior Vice-President of SICPA North America, and Chief of Staff to the Chairman and CEO of Suffolk Construction. Brown also served under the Patrick-Murray Administration as Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of International Trade and Investment and in the Governor’s Office including as Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor for Special Projects to Governor Deval Patrick.

Ken Brown is a graduate of American University in Washington D.C. and holds a Juris Doctor from Boston College School of Law.

About Sarah Joseph

Sarah Joseph is a trained social worker with experience managing human services and resources for immigrants, individuals with disabilities, individuals experiencing mental health trauma, among other populations. Joseph recently worked as an Immigration Court Helpdesk Paralegal, where she provided assistance and legal information to unrepresented respondents in removal proceedings at the Boston Immigration Court, informed respondents appearing before the court on court practices, procedures, and general information about options related to relief and protection from removal, conducts information sessions and legal orientations, and acted as Friend of Court to assist unrepresented respondents and the Court in the administration of Master Calendar Hearings and Individual hearings. Joseph is fluent in English and Haitian Creole.

Joseph graduated from Fairfield University and holds a Master of Social Work degree from Boston College.

Supportive Quotes

“The Administration is committed to assisting newly arrived families and part of those efforts is connecting them with employers looking and willing to hire. We know from our work at the Command Center and in communities across the state that people are eager to work and contribute to Massachusetts’ success. Having team members focused on opening more pathways and job opportunities for newly arrived talent with employers looking for skilled workers will help the Administration accomplish its goals and help these families thrive.” - Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice.

“Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) applauds the efforts of the Healey-Driscoll administration to transform a humanitarian crisis into an economic opportunity by connecting employers with desperately needed workers. A recent AIM survey found that three-quarters of Massachusetts employers have job vacancies, including many who report that vacancies represent more than 10 percent of their work forces. It is critical to these families, our communities, and our economy that these new arrivals are welcomed into the workforce as quickly as possible.” - Brooke Thomson, President and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts.

“Families who are arriving to our state are eager to start their lives and provide for their children. One way to improve this is by helping with the path to employment and by creating partnerships with local organizations, who can work with us to assess the many skills and work experience that they bring, and support people as they achieve their goal to be self-sufficient in their new community. With positions expressly dedicated to this work, we will be able to deeply impact both newly arrived individuals and families seeking new opportunities, as well as their receiving communities.” - Executive Director of the Office for Refugees and Immigrants Cristina Aguilera

