SCCG Management Announces Extension of Strategic Partnership with Signature Payments for Global Distribution of Payment Solutions

SCCG Management is excited to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with Signature Payments, a premier provider of payment solutions.

This renewed partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge, secure payment technologies in the gaming and betting industry.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management is excited to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with Signature Payments, a premier provider of comprehensive payment solutions. This renewed alliance signifies a continued dedication to offering innovative and secure payment options in the global gaming and betting industry.

This extended partnership builds upon the initial success of integrating Signature Payments' diverse payment solutions, such as Payment Gateway Integration, Multi-Currency Support, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Payment Solutions, Payout Management, Chargeback Prevention Management Tools, Rapid Dispute Resolution, and 3D Secure Technology. For pay-in and pay-out, they offer Credit/Debit Card Processing, ACH, Push to Card, Real-Time Payments, Crypto Payments, and Apple Pay; these offerings are crucial for addressing the complex payment needs of operators in the rapidly evolving gaming sector.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the renewed partnership: "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Signature Payments. Their expansive range of payment solutions has played a key role in enhancing our service offerings. This renewed partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge, secure payment technologies in the gaming and betting industry."

Lana Lagow, Channel Manager - iGaming and Gambling for Signature Payments, said: We are excited to continue our partnership with SCCG Management, as our collaboration with their seasoned team is instrumental in our success with supporting gaming operators/platforms throughout the U.S. and with our expansion to international gaming markets.”

By merging SCCG Management's strategic advisory expertise in gaming and betting with Signature Payments' state-of-the-art payment solutions, this collaboration is poised to redefine payment processing standards, focusing on enhanced security, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

This extended partnership between SCCG Management and Signature Payments not only marks a milestone in the evolution of payment solutions within the gaming and betting industry but also serves as a testament to SCCG's reputation as a long-term, reliable advisory partner. SCCG Management’s ability to sustain and nurture strategic relationships such as this one with Signature Payments underscores its commitment to providing enduring support and innovative solutions to its clients.

ABOUT SIGNATURE PAYMENTS

Signature Payments has supported high risk merchants for over 26 years and provides payment gateway services and payment solutions for player pay in and pay out across Sportsbook, DFS, Skilled Gaming, Sweepstakes, Lottery, and Horse racing in the U.S. and broad international markets.

https://www.signaturepayments.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT