NDCS announces multiple leadership changes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (24-02)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov



January 16, 2024 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Director Rob Jeffreys announced multiple leadership changes at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

“We are a solutions-driven agency, continually exploring opportunities to do our work better,” said Jeffreys. “These changes will draw on the tremendous skills and experience of our agency leaders and provide opportunities for them to develop their leadership in new environments. It’s about having the right people in the right places.”

Changes to facility leadership are outlined below.

Effective January 22, 2024:

Shaun Settles, warden of the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) will become warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI)

Craig Gable, warden of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) will become warden of the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O)

Effective January 29, 2024:

Barb Lewien, warden of the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) will become warden at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP)

James Jansen, warden of the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) will become warden of the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC)

Michele Wilhelm, warden of the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) will become warden of the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L)

Robert Madsen, the deputy director for prison operations, has assumed oversight of all nine state correctional facilities. He will also lead the newly-developed multi-disciplinary prison operations team, focused on the safety and security of NDCS facilities.

Dawn-Renee Smith, the deputy director for rehabilitative services, will continue to oversee programs, reentry and classification. Additional responsibilities include oversight of research and the correctional industries program. She will also serve as chair of the multi-disciplinary rehabilitative services team, focused on programming, reentry and community engagement.

“The shifting of duties in our deputy positions, for both prisons and rehabilitative services, will allow for more effective management of those areas and will allow us to build more robust teams from within,” said Dir. Jeffreys. “In particular, we want to grow our community outreach and reentry services. This staffing alignment will help us accomplish that mission.”

Dir. Jeffreys announced additional changes within his executive team, to foster closer collaboration among the legislative, communications, and intelligence and investigations divisions. Leaders of these divisions, reporting to the director, include: Legislative Coordinator Alex Timperley; Director of Strategic Communications Dayne Urbanovsky; and, Assistant Deputy Director- Intelligence & Investigations Rich Cruickshank.

NDCS has recently posted a position for a chief inspector. The person in that role will also report to the director and will serve as a resource for constituents and direct internal investigations.

Diane Sabatka-Rine, a longtime warden and administrative leader with NDCS, continues to serve as second-in-command in the role of assistant director.

###