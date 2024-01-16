Submit Release
Libya’s 72nd Independence Day Celebrations Held at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Libyan Students Society operating under the EMU International Student Activity and Student Associations Unit organized a celebration event on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day of Libya. EMU International Student Activity and Student Associations Unit Supervisor Cemre Mühendisoğlu, Libyan students and many other students from different countries attended the event which was held at EMU Activity Center Hall. Libyan students of EMU performed their traditional music and dances during the event. Then, food from Libyan cuisine prepared by EMU Libyan Students Society was treated to the students and visitors.

