Visit to Press Organizations by EMU New Media and Journalism Department

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Communication, Department of New Media and Journalism a field trip to press organizations as part of the 'Introduction to Journalism' course. Led by the Dean of the Faculty of Communication, Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, and Research Assistant İ. Emre Sugel, the trip provided students with the opportunity to meet with media professionals.

During the visit, Turkish News Agency Cyprus (TAK), Halkın Sesi Newspaper, Independent Media Group, and Kıbrıs Postası were visited. Students had the chance to interact with leading media figures in Cyprus, gaining insights into the working principles of media outlets and experiencing the stages of publication flow. Detailed information was provided on online and conventional journalism, agency reporting, and Web TV broadcasting during the visit.

Commenting on the event, Dean Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy expressed his satisfaction with students gaining knowledge and observing the work environment by interacting with experienced media professionals. He emphasized the significance of establishing new connections regarding internships and job opportunities for students during this trip, extending gratitude to the institutions hosting EMU students. Prof. Dr. Ersoy also mentioned the continued growth of collaborations with the industry, highlighting the importance of combining educational programs with the industry.

