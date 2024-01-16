POLAR VORTEX: USPA Deploys Emergency Fire Watch in Dallas

Emergency Fire Watch Guards in Dallas

As the 2024 Polar Vortex causes havoc on fire suppression systems, USPA Nationwide Security provides much-needed Emergency Fire Watch Services in Dallas, Texas.

As a veteran-owned security guard company, USPA proudly employs former Navy SEALs and former Army Rangers to manage its fire marshal approved fire watch services in Dallas” — Dan Manning, CEO of USPA

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security, a leading provider of Dallas Fire Watch, has announced the deployment of emergency fire watch guards in Dallas in response to the polar vortex affecting fire suppression systems in the area. As extreme weather conditions pose a threat to fire safety, USPA is taking proactive measures to ensure the protection of life and property.

Brian Fitzgibbons, the Director of Fire Watch at USPA, is actively overseeing the operation center and serving as a liaison with fire marshals and fire protection companies throughout the country. With his extensive experience in fire safety management, Fitzgibbons is instrumental in coordinating efforts to mitigate the risks associated with the polar vortex.

As a veteran-owned company, USPA proudly employs former Navy SEALs and former Army Rangers to manage its guard services. These highly trained professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to ensure the highest level of security for their clients.

Celebrating its 20th year in business, USPA has established itself as a trusted and reliable security provider. Over the past two decades, the company has maintained an impressive 4.9 rating, reflecting its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

USPA understands the critical role that fire safety plays in protecting communities, especially during challenging weather conditions. By deploying emergency Fire Watch guards to Dallas, USPA aims to safeguard lives and properties and provide the necessary support to fire suppression systems affected by the polar vortex.

For media inquiries or more information about USPA's emergency Fire Watch services in Dallas, please call (800) 214-1448.

About USPA Nationwide Security:

USPA is a leading security services provider with a focus on delivering comprehensive and tailored solutions to its clients. With a team of highly trained professionals, including former Navy SEALs and former Army Rangers, USPA ensures the highest level of security for a wide range of industries and organizations.

