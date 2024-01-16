Maine Inflation Reduction Act Home Energy Rebates Draft Proposal

MAINE, January 23 - Governor?s Energy Office

Date: January 23, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 168 Capitol St, Suite 1, Augusta, ME and via Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

The Governor's Energy Office, Efficiency Maine, and MaineHousing will host a public meeting on Maines draft plan for deploying Inflation Reduction Act funding for rebates to encourage home energy efficiency and electrification projects. This plan will form the basis of an application to the U.S. Department of Energy for approximately $71.7 million in funding for the State to implement home energy rebate programs. Interested parties will have the opportunity to comment on a draft proposal, which will be made available in advance of the meeting and described further in that discussion. This is a hybrid meeting with the option for in-person attendance or remote participation.

To register for the meeting, visit this link: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZtWBBQjnQfyboYN8bi1BBQ#/registration

Related documents (if any):

For further information, contact:

Name: Ross Anthony, ross.anthony@maine.gov

Phone: (207) 629-8449