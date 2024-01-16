RUSSIA, January 16 - The topic of the plenary session is the financial sector as the basis of stability of the Russian Federation

Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks at the plenary session of the Russian Economy Days forum

Good afternoon, participants and colleagues.

I am glad to welcome you at the International Russia Expo Exhibition and Forum. It is an excellent platform presenting the country’s achievements of the past 20 years, showcasing the scientific, technological and cultural potential of our wonderful Motherland.

The exhibition is important in that it not only offers people the chance to review and discuss exhibits dedicated to different areas, but it is also a very vibrant event, with interactive activities, shows and communication with visitors.

The Day of Regions marathon rounded up here literally a couple of days ago. Guests had a unique opportunity to learn about the scientific discoveries, culture and customs of the entire country, from the Russian Far East to Kaliningrad.

I would like to use this chance to say thank you to our colleagues from the regions. It was a remarkable festival for exhibition guests. I heard this from a great number of people who came here.

A new stage opens today, dedicated to the success of the economic and social sectors. We certainly have things to show.

The Ministry of Economic Development estimates that over the 11 months of 2023, GDP increased by 3.3 percent and the processing industry grew by 7.5 percent.

It was possible to achieve this by fulfilling the President’s instructions, as well as through the Government’s efforts, including by achieving national goals, performing strategic initiatives and implementing state programmes.

Positive changes can be observed in every sector. We have managed to mitigate external risks and put the national economy on a sustainable growth trajectory.

There is a considerable number of foreign guests at the exhibition, showing active interest in our country’s achievements. We are happy to welcome everyone who has a constructive attitude and is open to cooperation.

Visitors can attend industry-specific and thematic days, which will be held until the end of February, to see the results of the joint efforts of the business community and the state – the projects that make daily life more comfortable and interesting and help people achieve their professional and personal goals.

A stable financial infrastructure is naturally crucial to people’s greater prosperity and business development. Therefore, the Day of Finance will open the industry series at the expo. I have just attended a meeting with representatives of the regions on improving financial literacy, held at the Government Coordination Centre at the Russia Expo. The meeting included [Finance Minister] Anton Siluanov as well as Central Bank representatives. This is an extremely important effort, because everyone needs to know how to manage their money as efficiently as possible, how to save and invest. This is a significant factor, and our responsibility is to help people.

Alongside the Bank of Russia, the Government is giving special attention to the need to increase the competences of employees in this field. It has drafted relevant general education programmes and an educational and methodological base. Over 135,000 teachers have attended upgrading courses and academic competitions are taking place.

Within six years, all Russian school and college students will be required to obtain basic knowledge that will enable them to understand the structure of the financial market, its essence and risks, and to acquire skills to minimise them.

The fundamentals of financial literacy will empower people to make informed decisions, draft accurate budgets and achieve their personal and family goals. They will also be able to use modern services and technology without falling victim to scams. More broadly, they will understand public finances and how to take part in planning expenses in their own region. They will have an understanding of how the economy functions as a whole. Our national development depends on this.

The exhibition will also feature other events, such as days of industry, agriculture, healthcare, environmental protection, culture, sports and tourism, to name a few. Everyone will find something of interest, ranging from youth policy and the labour market to the digital economy and active longevity.

I think this approach will be of interest to both those who have and have not visited the exhibition. It is always possible to come back and discover something new.

Representatives of many industries and social sectors have achievements to be proud of. They also have many examples to follow. In part, this applies to the youth. It is necessary to continue moving forward in mid- and long-term perspective. This is especially important. After all, all of us, citizens of Russia, are co-authors of our own future.

I would like to wish each of you professional success, new ideas and their timely implementation.

Good luck in your work!