Alexei Overchuk meets with Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of the Niger Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine

RUSSIA, January 16 - Alexei Overchuk's working meeting with Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of the Niger Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine

On 16 January, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk met with Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of the Niger Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who is in Russia on a working visit as the head of a delegation from the Republic of the Niger.

The ministers discussed current issues related to developing bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, the humanitarian sector, and other areas of mutual interest.

“The Russian Federation regards the Republic of the Niger as a friendly state, with which it has built up mutually beneficial and constructive relations over a long period. We are interested in expanding our trade, economic and investment ties, as well as in boosting trade. For this, it is necessary to take further joint steps to promote our partnership in promising areas such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and geological exploration,” Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk said.