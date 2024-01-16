Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 Returns from Deployment

Following completion of a four week composite training unit exercise, HSM 70 deployed on May 2, 2023, with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, embarked aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Additionally, two Combat Elements consisting of 30 Sailors, six pilots, and two helicopters deployed on both the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

During this deployment, HSM 70 participated in multiple bi-lateral and NATO exercises including exercise Sage Wolverine, Operation Orthanc, and Neptune Strike. Notably, the “Spartans” operated closely with NATO submarines while underway in the Mediterranean improving interoperability and cooperation. Over the course of this deployment, the squadron flew over 6400 flight hours, expended 72,492 rounds of ammunition, dropped 645 sonobuoys, and deployed and tracked nine MK-39 expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare training targets (EMATTs). Following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, the squadron, along with CSG 12, provided critical support through contingency operations in the Eastern Mediterranean to prevent any escalation of hostilities in the region. HSM 70’s unwavering efforts earned them the coveted “Battle E” award from CNAL for sustained proficiency and readiness in an operational environment.

The Sailors of HSM 70 earned 43 advancements to E4-E6, three advancements to E7, three meritorious advancements, and 11 reenlistments. The aircrew earned nine HAC qualifications, six H2P designations, and 16 ACTC upgrades between the Pilots and Sensor Operators.

"I can't begin to tell you how proud I am of the men and women of Sparta”, said Cmdr. Brian “Lost” Crosby, HSM-70 Commanding Officer. “Their dedication to the mission and each other is absolutely awe inspiring. They were challenged each day and rose to the challenge at every opportunity during a very long and trying optimized fleet response plan. We are excited to finally take some hard earned time to relax and recharge with our families.”

CSG-12 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW 8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON 2), the USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of VFA 213, the “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87, the “Tomcatters” of VFA 31, the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.