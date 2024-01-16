Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 16 include the following:

Wednesday, January 17 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will tour TICO Manufacturing, 66 Cypress Ridge Drive, Ridgeland, S.C.

Wednesday, January 17 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will tour Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Company, 7576 Main Highway, Bamberg, S.C.

Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers and SCPRT Director Duane Parrish for a press conference to recognize the 10th Anniversary of the Chefs Ambassador program, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for January 8, 2024, included:

Monday, January 8

4:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Palmetto Business Forum meeting, SouthState Bank Board Room, 520 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, January 10

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Business Speaks Legislative Reception, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a news conference to announce the Statewide Transfer Partnership Agreement between the South Carolina Technical College System and the South Carolina Public Research Universities, second floor lobby, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:15 AM: Policy call.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

Friday, January 12

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.