House Committee Unanimously Approves Xylazine Bill

PIERRE, S.D. -- House Bill 1028, which would classify Xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the House Health and Human Services Committee.

The bill was co-sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Xylazine is used for veterinary purposes, but human consumption has led to overdoses and deaths. Because Xylazine is not an opioid, the use of Narcan by law enforcement is not effective in dealing with a person suffering from an overdose.

“This drug is dangerous when mixed with fentanyl by drug distributors,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “House Bill 1028 still allows Xylazine to be used by veterinarians, but would add the drug to the state statute that criminalizes the possession of multiple controlled substances. Thank you to the committee for its support and to the Department of Health for its partnership with this legislation.”

Committee members also placed the bill on the consent calendar when it goes to the House floor.

