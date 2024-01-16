Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,527 in the last 365 days.

House Committee Unanimously Approves Xylazine Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- House Bill 1028, which would classify Xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the House Health and Human Services Committee.

The bill was co-sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Xylazine is used for veterinary purposes, but human consumption has led to overdoses and deaths. Because Xylazine is not an opioid, the use of Narcan by law enforcement is not effective in dealing with a person suffering from an overdose.

“This drug is dangerous when mixed with fentanyl by drug distributors,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “House Bill 1028 still allows Xylazine to be used by veterinarians, but would add the drug to the state statute that criminalizes the possession of multiple controlled substances. Thank you to the committee for its support and to the Department of Health for its partnership with this legislation.”

Committee members also placed the bill on the consent calendar when it goes to the House floor.

All of the Attorney General’s legislative bills can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/pressreleasesdetail.aspx?id=2488#gsc.tab=0

-30-

You just read:

House Committee Unanimously Approves Xylazine Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more