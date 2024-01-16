Recharge and Sparkion to Cooperate on Groundbreaking Battery Solutions for High Power EV Charging Stations

Recharge has 4,500 charge points at 800 locations in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nordic countries are a window into the future; in Norway, 82.4 percent of new cars sold in 2023 were battery-electric. Recharge is a leading charge point operator in this market, with 4,500 charge points at 800 locations in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.

The company is now expanding its business, taking a larger role in the green transition by utilizing its investments for the grid and providing an even better customer experience.

“Our plans for the future is to not only be a charge point operator. We want to turn our charging stations into battery powered power plants, making Recharge an energy company that provides significant support to the electricity grid. By doing this, we deliver on our ambition to be the most socially responsible charge point operator,” says Recharge CEO Håkon Vist.

Recharge is partnering with Sparkion to make this happen. Sparkion will provide energy management services needed to:

--Utilize energy from batteries installed at Recharge’s charging stations in locations where the grid operator is unable to provide the necessary power for high power charge points

--Enable Recharge to participate in the ancillary services market of the national transmission system operators (TSOs)

The successful implementation of these services can be followed by:

--Flexibility services to local power grid operators (DSOs) – meaning that Recharge can reduce the power consumption of their charging stations to stabilize local power grids

--Installation of solar panels at the charging stations. Solar power can either directly charge cars at Recharge stations or be stored in batteries at the charging stations

“Sparkion is excited to make Recharge one of the first charge point operators anywhere in Europe or the US with battery-powered charging stations that provide ancillary services,” says Adi Eyal, CEO of Sparkion. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the coming months.”

The two companies will roll out their innovative joint solutions at selected charging stations in Sweden in 2024. The locations are yet to be disclosed.

Benefits of battery-powered charging stations:

--Reduces the need to build more power grid capacity for charging stations – this leads to lower grid tariffs for electricity customers

--National transmission systems operators get a new resource for creating stable frequencies in their grid – this will support the use of renewable energy sources, such as wind, in the system

--EV drivers get access to better-charging networks because charging stations can be built in places where the grid otherwise can’t support high-power charging

--Solar panels with local storage will further reduce charging stations' use of the power grid and also reduce the need for power plants to produce electricity for charging stations

About Recharge

Recharge a pioneer in the EV charging industry, the company provides one of the world’s biggest and most utilized networks of fast charging stations, built since 2011. Recharge operates more than 4,500 charge points at 800 locations across the Nordic countries, with a majority in Norway, the world’s leading nation for electric vehicles. Each month, 300,000 charging sessions are made at Recharge stations. The company is owned by the British infrastructure investor Infracapital.

About Sparkion

Sparkion, a Vontier-owned (NYSE: VNT) company, is a leader in energy management solutions for the behind-the-meter industry, focusing on electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE). Sparkion’s AI-driven Energy Platform enables EV site owners, fleet operators, and businesses to optimize energy usage and consumption in real time, maximize the use of on-site renewables and become energy resilient. For more information, please visit www.sparkion.io.