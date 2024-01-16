Empowering Adolescent Health: The Inspiring Journey of Katwishi Natasha Mulenga, a Dedicated Nurse at USAID’s CHEKUP I Project in Zambia.

Meet Katwishi Mulenga, a 24-year-old nurse at USAID Zambia’s CHEKUP I Project Kantanshi DREAMS Centre in Mufulira, Copperbelt province, Zambia.

In 2021, when the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) assumed responsibility for the DREAMS program, Katwishi volunteered as a mentor.

With over a year of dedicated service, her exceptional contributions led to her confirmation as a #mentor under the DREAMS project.

Recalling her journey, Katwishi said, “I devoted myself to working tirelessly, reaching out to as many adolescents as possible, ensuring they receive crucial knowledge on HIV and preventive measures.”

After working for three years as a mentor and gaining recognition for her diligence and adeptness in establishing connections with adolescent girls and young women, Katwishi underwent training as a mental health facilitator.

Subsequently, she was elevated to the role of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) nurse, a position she currently holds.

She emphasised the importance of PrEP, which plays vital role in promoting and ensuring the health and well-being of adolescent girls and young women, particularly in HIV prevention.

” In the pursuit of promoting public health, I am dedicated to facilitating access to preventive healthcare and education for those in need,” she emphasised.

Katwishi adds that she actively participates in outreach programs with her team to educate communities about HIV prevention, with a mission to empower young people with essential information.

“I find immense fulfilment in providing information to adolescents and young people, empowering them to make informed decisions. Helping girls navigate the challenges of depression truly brightens my day,” she expressed warmly.