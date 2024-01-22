Submit Release
Banacol Announces New Investments in Innovation and Sustainability

MEDELLíN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banacol, a leading company in banana production and marketing in Colombia, announced today new investments in innovation and sustainability. These investments add to the company's commitments to excellence and social responsibility.

In the field of innovation, Banacol is developing new banana varieties that are more resistant to pests and diseases. These varieties will help the company reduce the use of pesticides and other chemicals, which will have a positive impact on the environment.

What are Banacol's sustainable production practices?

Banacol is also implementing sustainable production practices that reduce the environmental impact of its operations. These practices include the use of renewable energy, wastewater treatment, and waste reduction.

"We are committed to innovation and sustainability," said Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Banacol.

"We believe these investments are important for the future of our company and for the environment."

Banacol's investments in innovation and sustainability are aligned with current market trends. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environment and seek to support companies committed to sustainability.

"We believe these investments will help us attract new customers and strengthen our relationships with current ones," said the CEO.

About Banacol

Banacol is a leading company in banana production and marketing in Colombia. The company has over 100 years of experience and boasts a solid reputation for quality and service. Banacol is committed to excellence and social responsibility and is constantly seeking new ways to improve its operations.

