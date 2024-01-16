Connect, Compete and Learn at The Picklr in Loveland

The Picklr Loveland Logo The Picklr Loveland is a 24,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility with nine premier courts. The courts, spanning 30 by 60 feet, are inside but have professional-grade outdoor surfaces for playing the sport, a cross among badminton, ping-pong and tennis The Loveland Picklr is the newest location of the Utah-based chain, and the first in Colorado.

LOVELAND, CO, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Picklr Loveland takes pickleball, a sport for everyone, to the professional level with state-of-the-art courts and top-notch everything.

“You have official professional surfaces, netting, fencing and lighting — it’s all at a professional level,” said Jim Lautzenheiser, co-owner of The Picklr Loveland with Chad Preiss, Randy Halfpop and U.S. Open pickleball champion Kyle Yates through their investment group, Colorado Pickleball LLC.

Colorado Pickleball LLC opened The Picklr franchise on Oct. 1 out of the Kaysville, Utah-based chain, which started in 2021 and now has six locations in Utah. The Picklr, founded by Austin Woods and Jorge Barragan, signed 140 franchises in 2023 to open over the next couple of years.

Colorado Pickleball signed an agreement with The Picklr to open 16 of those franchise locations, plus another nine will be opening in Utah and dozens more in 14 other states.

“We are The Picklr, and we are dedicated to growing the pickleball community and making this great game available to as many people as possible,” as stated on The Picklr website, thepicklr.com. “We strive to create a welcoming atmosphere where everyone is included and respected.”

The Picklr Loveland, 3137 N. Garfield Ave., is a 24,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility with nine premier outdoor courts. The courts, spanning 30 by 60 feet, are inside but have professional-grade outdoor surfaces for playing the sport, a cross among badminton, ping-pong and tennis.

“The surfaces are important,” Lautzenheiser said, adding that artificial, gym and wood floors don’t play as well as an official pickleball surface. “It’s a tennis court-type of surface. The ball plays truer. It plays faster. It gives you more consistency and just a better feel.”

The netting at The Picklr is permanent, unlike at a lot of gyms and indoor facilities that have temporary, mobile nets, which aren’t full size and are made to be shifted around.

“It is definitely going to be moving people from tennis into a sport where women and men can compete together,” Lautzenheiser said. “It’s a faster-paced game. It’s more exciting.”

It’s also a sport for all ages that can be easily learned, Lautzenheiser said.

All players need is a pickleball paddle and a pickleball to play the game and to wear breathable athletic clothing and athletic, non-marking shoes, plus they might want to bring a sweat towel since it’s a good workout.

“You can become very good very quickly,” Lautzenheiser said. “People who end up playing it become very passionate about it because they can compete at it. They actually develop the skills and hit better.”

The fact players can be competitive at any age is why pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the nation and is expected to overtake tennis and golf. The sport started in 1965 and has surged in popularity over the last 10 years. Just last year alone, 48.3 million Americans played pickleball, according to a report from the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

To join, members pay $119 a month, or $1,049 a year, plus there are discounts for seniors, the military and first responders. Monthly and annual members receive unlimited play, four guest passes a month, four Academy Clinics per month and free tournament play.

The Picklr Academy provides tools and instructions for players to train in pickleball with a clear pathway from picking up a paddle to professional play. The Next Level Academy is for youth and includes high school team leagues, tournaments, open play and skills clinics, divided into three seasons. The Adult Academy is similar to drilling classes, gameplay classes, shot-specific classes and Drill With A Pro. The lessons in both are provided by expert coaches who teach players how to play the game and help them improve their skills.

“There are all different types of clinics we offer on how to play and anything from serving, volleys and the kitchen, or the non-volley zone,” Lautzenheiser said.

The Academy Clinics are at the beginning, intermediate and advanced levels and cover individual skill sets. There also are private lessons and a Pro Tips series, a weekly offering of tips and advice from top pickleball players with exclusive access to the latest trends, tips and strategies.

Tournaments can be among members or with pickleball clubs, such as Fort Collins versus Windsor. For one-day tournaments, members can sign up based on their skill levels and compete in teams of two.

“We offer a plethora of options for developing your skills,” Lautzenheiser said. “At the end of the day, it’s a social club. You’re meeting people through pickleball.”

The Picklr’s goal is to bring people together and create a social environment for them, Lautzenheiser said.

“It’s a very social sport. There’s lots of community involved around it,” Lautzenheiser said. “What other sport could pick you up off of the couch and that you could play? That’s why it’s fast-growing because it addresses every skill level at every age.”

Lautzenheiser continued, “We aim to make pickleball accessible to all, and currently, we’re offering a special deal until the end of February. For just $199, you can enjoy a one-hour lesson with one of our experienced professionals, along with a paddle, paddle cover, The Picklr water bottle, sweat towel and more. It’s an excellent opportunity for those eager to grasp the fundamentals of the sport.”

The Picklr Loveland

3137 N Garfield Ave., Loveland

970.709.7786

thepicklr.com/location/loveland