Boxer Property Confirms New CTO and the Creation of a new Director in Operations

New Chief Information Officer- Robert Valentinis

Director of Business Process- Mark Fenech

Houston-based Boxer Property is excited to announce new leadership roles across IT and Operations.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Boxer Property is excited to announce new leadership roles across IT and Operations.
After joining Boxer Property in 2022, as Director of Network Services, Robert Valentinis has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

With over 25 years of in-depth experience deploying enterprise technology across leading firms in Texas, Robert came to Boxer Property in 2022 and implemented a series of critical IT strategies that have helped Boxer maintain and grow its reputation as a leading innovator in commercial real estate. Valentinis, has also been critical in implementing new IT operating procedures across Boxer and affiliated ventures, including, global staffing business, Relay Human Cloud and Stemmons Business Services, which provides information technology, consulting, and business process services.

Boxer Property is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Fenech to Director of Business Process. Mark joined Boxer after completing his degree at Florida Atlantic University. Since joining Boxer, he has performed several roles in operations, including Property Management and Project Management, providing him with a unique insight into Boxer’s business operation across 15M square feet of commercial buildings. The newly created role will be to lead the on-going investment and implementation of new technology and business processes that aim to improve operational efficiencies and business processes. His role is crucial in helping Boxer better serve their over 8,000 customers and like, the new CTO, to lead efforts across other affiliated ventures.

Boxer President, Justin Segal, commented “both these roles speak to the importance we hold in strong leadership and promoting within. I’m delighted that Robert and Mark have accepted these very important roles and I know they will continue to deliver, along with our other leaders, an exceptional level of service to our customers.”

About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

