Injured Cross-Country Skier

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
January 16, 2024

Jackson, NH – On Friday, January 12, 2024, shortly after 11:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a cross-country skier was injured on the Bog Brook Trail off of Carter Notch Road. The skier was Kimberly Sanphy, 52, of Conway, NH. Sanphy was skiing with her dog when she suffered a leg injury. She placed a call to 911 for help. Along with Conservation Officers, members of the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance Service responded. Sanphy was nearly 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

Members of the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance service reached her shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sanphy was treated, placed in a litter, and brought back to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 2:00 a.m. and was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

