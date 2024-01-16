Important CPT® Code Updates for Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR and New Code for PAD Screening

CMS Updates APC Reimbursement Codes - Another positive step in helping to improve patient outcomes with near-infrared spectroscopy technology.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc., a leading innovator in medical technology, is pleased to announce that there have been important changes in the AMA CPT® codes as well as an additional Category III CPT/HCPCS code for Near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) referenced in the Federal Register (Federal Register Final Rule CY 2024 OPPS).

SnapshotNIR is a near-infrared (NIR), reflectance-based technology that measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) in superficial tissue. Using multiple wavelengths of NIR light, it measures relative amounts of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the microcirculation where oxygen exchange occurs. Snapshot provides users with a near-instantaneous tissue oxygenation map that can be used in medical decision-making for tracking and trending oxygenation and evaluating tissue viability. These critical insights can improve decision-making throughout the continuum of care, reducing complications and improving outcomes for patients.

Effective January 1, 2024, the wound and flap indication requirements have been removed from the CPT descriptors and replaced with 'each anatomic site'. The elimination of these restrictions allows providers to use SnapshotNIR to image medically appropriate patients who may not have a wound or flap to assess, but still require an accurate and non-invasive measurement of tissue oxygenation and perfusion.

PAD is a serious disease that affects over 23 million people (many of these, diabetics) in the US and costs the healthcare system billions of dollars on an annual basis. Early screening and identification are essential in reducing the negative effects of the disease and mitigating overall healthcare costs. Snapshot is an effective vascular screening tool that provides immediate identification of PAD and vascular insufficiency. This allows physicians to expedite vascular referral and other interventions to help reduce the impact of PAD.

An additional Category III CPT code has been issued for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Screening. Code 0860T, also effective on January 1, 2024, is to be used to report non-contact NIRS measurements for the screening of PAD when including provocative maneuvers. Kent Imaging is committed to evidence-based medicine and is conducting several large clinical trials to further enhance the clinical utility of our technology.

“This is another positive step in our efforts to help improve patient outcomes with SnapshotNIR. Having one code versus three codes will simplify billing and coding and the addition of Code 0860T for peripheral arterial disease and provocative maneuvers will significantly impact the early assessment and treatment of PAD,” states Moira Sykstus, Kent’s Director of Reimbursement and Clinical Services.

For more information and timely updates, please visit our Reimbursement information page at www.kentimaging.com/reimbursement

