New and Unique Educational Table Helps Students Learn Division with Ease
EINPresswire.com/ --
James L. of Brooklyn, NY is the creator of the Division-Decimal Table, a visual teaching tool designed with math teachers and young students in mind. The device is comprised of a standard table, like existing multiplication tables, but with division problems instead of multiplication problems. It assists students with division by providing the decimal quotient in a table to be memorized and utilized for math practice applications. The table enables students to visualize and practice division problems to help memorize and solve problems quickly.
The table is printed on thick, tear-resistant paper and can also be laminated. The numbers 0 through 12 span horizontally across the top of the table, as well as vertically underneath the division sign. A student would start with the numbers underneath the division sign and divide that with the numbers to the right of the division sign to get the quotient. The number zero to the right of the division sign would have an asterisk next to it, as well as an arrow underneath it that reaches all the way down to the number twelve to signify that division by 0 is impossible. The table can be printed on various items such as charts, placemats, and flashcards for practical use both inside and outside of the classroom. It can also be adapted for digital use on smart devices such as phones and tablets.
Numerous companies and educational publishers produce a variety of products aimed at helping children understand and master division concepts. Manufacturers are consistently looking for innovative and interactive products to engage children, encouraging them to learn division through more intuitive methods. With the growth of digital education, many division teaching resources are available on online platforms, offering accessibility and flexibility for learners. The market for educational products teaching children mathematics is shaped by a combination of educational trends, pedagogical approaches, and the evolving landscape of educational technology. The goal is to provide effective, engaging, and accessible tools that support children in developing strong mathematical foundations.
James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Division-Decimal Table product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Division-Decimal Table can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
