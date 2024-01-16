Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,168 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines: highlights of 2023

The Agency recommended two vaccines to protect against lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the first advanced therapy medicinal product using a ground-breaking gene-editing technology known as CRISPR/Cas9 to treat two rare blood disorders. EMA also adopted two positive opinions for medicines for use in countries outside the EU. 

The overview of the 2023 key recommendations published today includes figures on the authorisation of medicines and a selection of new treatments that represent significant progress in their therapeutic areas. 

Once a medicine is authorised by the European Commission and prescribed to patients, EMA and the EU Member States continuously monitor its quality and benefit-risk balance and take regulatory action when needed. Measures can include a change to the product information, the suspension or withdrawal of a medicine, or a recall of a limited number of batches. An overview of some of the most notable safety-related recommendations is also included in the document. 

You just read:

Human medicines: highlights of 2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more