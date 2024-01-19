100FilmsRetreat.com 2024 Black History Month Presentations in Rancho Cucamonga Kicks Off February First Through Fourth

100 Films Retreat 2024 Black History Month in Rancho Cucamonga, California USA

African Diaspora Films from 13+ United States & 54+ Countries on 7 continents Celebrate Black History Month in America’s High-Speed Rail Station/Hub Future Home

I can't wait for 100 Films Retreat #4 to Celebrate 2024 Black History Month in Rancho Cucamonga, California 91737 USA February 1st thru 4th!” — Phillip Eugene Walker

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday & US Holiday, Walker Entertainer Academy announces that for the first four days of February 2024, the fourth quarter 100FilmsRetreat.com SCHEDULE selects a variety of short films for California’s Inland Empire, the Nation’s fastest growing region. Presented in Rancho Cucamonga 91737 USA's intimate Shiloh retreat facility, will be videos/films hailing from the North American States of Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas, plus the countries of Albania, Algeria, Antarctica, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, China, Columbia, England, France, Ghana, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, the continent of Europe, in addition to 23 Caribbean island nations.

Additional under 15 minutes in length African Diaspora connected videos or films are still being accepted for selection at filmfreeway.com/FilmsRetreat.

Two-hour screening blocks of petite motion picture Black History Month Presentations themes include dark offerings, documentaries, dramas, elders, instruction, light fare, potpourri, seven continents, SoCal, suspense and youth.

Each hour-long block of screening productions is proceeded by California wine tasting receptions, where attendees mingle close-up and personal with actors/filmmakers plus invited entertainment industry celebrities and other dignitaries, taking photos on a Hollywood styled red carpet. Some attendees will even sample Social Media Coordinator Johnnie Mae Greene’s hardy chicken noodle soup, in addition to being interviewed for her On-The-Move Facebook & Instagram Live broadcasts.

With 100#4 hoping to unveil as many as 30 World Premieres (WP), the 20 productions which have already been @100 Films Retreat #4 Officially Selected to screen in competition for the 2024 Black History Month Grand Prize, Best Film Commercial, and Top Movie Poster awards include: Faryad Khosravyani's “10”-WP, Gaurav Rajen's “Alien Messengers”-WP, Alex Westgate's “All in the Cards”, Gina Gelphman's “Black Women and WWII: The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion”, David Brown's ”Breaking The Stigma: ADHD in African Americans"-WP documentary trailer, Josh Cardenas's ”Buffalo Soldiers: George Jordan and the Indian Wars“-WP, 浩然 郭's “Celeste”-WP, Deborah Victor-Okhai's “Haven”-WP, Paul Wenske's “I’m So Glad” documentary trailer, Celik Kayalar's “Imagine - 1619”, Ester T. Ferman's “Lost at the Old Bamboo”-WP, Stephanie Bell's “Maleeah”, Joshua Lavelle Newman's “Messenger”, Khadijah Cobb's “Notice Me”-WP, Sivaranjani Sivagurunathan's “Periods Pongal”-WP, Andres David Mosquera's “Pimpi Trailer”, 超 刘's “See Oneself”-WP, ZiChen Zhang & KaiXuan Deng's “The Game”-WP, Quinn Halleck's “The Perfect Shot - Antarctica”, Jay Jay Jegathesan's “The Twinkle”-WP and Robrecht Berg's “Zoltar’s Fortune”-WP. Previous quarters’ African Diaspora selections that have been invited to screen outside of competition during Black History Month 2024 include: Kevin Ruiz's “A Home for Christmas”, Dawn Reavis' “All For You”, Mustapha Benghernaout's “Just A Show”, Muhamood Nsimbe's “Maya”, John Farrelly & Christian Gerring's “Never Alone”, Nickson Kamau's “Nalubale”, Marcelo Cugliari's “Ruinae”, Lukas Potgieter, Lana Coetzee & Jay Coetzee's “The Last Lockdown”, Producer Keith Biondi's “The Ledge” & Tyreece Powell-Dunbar's “You In Or You Out”.

As well, African Diaspora media kit staff productions that have been invited to screen outside-of-competition include: Phillip E Walker Acting Retrospective Series‘ ”2022 Black History Month” bio pic, “Courteney Cox on Instagram” social media post, “DancerReel.com” Hollywood talent demo reel, David Schell's “Darkroom”, Vahan Bedelian's “Fitz”, Sasan Golfar's “Hapless Revenge"-WP screenplay reading video, Phillip's "Hollywood Actor Jobs" full-time employment securing workshop video, Walker's “Juneteenth.Rocks 2022“-WP documentary short, Phil's “Living Legend"-WP visual treatment, Producer Phillip E. Walker's “On The Rocks”-WP trailer, J. D. Mata's “Spirit Light & Love”, Producer John Michael Elfer's “Sweetest Vacation” and Vahan Bedelian's “WineGame”. Plus, additional staff productions will be Johnnie Mae Greene's “Celebrating Me"-WP book commercial and Katherine Phillips’ “Dark Offerings Book Chapter 1"-WP AI reading.

Very limited free admission is available at AllEvents.by/PhilE.

http://www.100FilmsRetreat.news publications will be released weekly, that updates information about these unique educational and entertaining offerings.

Finally, just last month, United States President Joe Biden announced 3 billion dollars in Federal funding to help construct a new bullet train line running from Rancho Cucamonga Station, California to Las Vegas, Nevada. As a part of Walker Entertainer Academy’s quest to establish in the World's consciousness that short films come from Rancho Cucamonga, 100 Films Retreat and other WEA offerings are growing inside of this exciting desert environment.

Commercials for 2024 Black History Month Presentations in Rancho Cucamonga, California 91737 USA's First 27 of 100 Films Retreat #4 at Shiloh