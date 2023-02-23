Rancho Cucamonga's 2023 Black History Month Proclamation Presented to Phillip E. Walker

City of Rancho Cucamonga 2023 Black History Month Proclamation City of Rancho Cucamonga 2023 Black History Month Proclamation Presentation Phillip E. Walker with Rancho Cucamonga Councilwoman Kristine Scott at 10th PEWARS

California All American City Government Officially Recognizes our Nation's 2023 Black History Month Celebrations with a History Lesson Proclamation

I am Proud of my City” — Phillip E. Walker - RC Resident & Artist / Activist

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique Proclamation was delivered to local artist / activist Phillip E. Walker-MFA at the latest Rancho Cucamonga Regular City Council Meeting on February 15, 2023. Opening with "WHEREAS, During Black History Month, we celebrate the many achievements and contributions made by African Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual and political development" which leads to "NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, the City Council of the City of Rancho Cucamonga, California does hereby recognize February 2023 as National Black History Month", the 6 WHEREASES between these two statements in the Proclamation serve as a virtual history lesson about the creation of Black History Month, the effect that freed slaves had upon California's development and the universal purpose of Black History Month celebrations.

Found on the City of Rancho Cucamonga's Vimeo Channel, Mr. Walker's speaking during Public Communications at the previous Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 about hoping to see his City go on record in support of Black History Month, resulted first in City Councilwoman Kristine Scott presenting a City of Rancho Cucamonga, California official Certificate of Recognition to him at the 10th ever Phillip E. Walker Acting Retrospective Series (PEWARS) on the final day of public presentations at the historic San Giogorio Winery and Events Venue, which on February 3, 2023 kicked off PhilE's (stage name) Black History Month Presentations 2023 California Statewide Tour.

The second result from Walker's 1st day of February request was this professionally researched City of Rancho Cucamonga 2023 Black History Month Proclamation, pictured first herein, which is displayed in the YouTube Video Clip embedded below of the Wednesday, February 15th Regular Council Meeting Black History Month 2023 Proclamation being read by Rancho Cucamonga Mayor L. Dennis Michael. This under 4 minutes in length Video Clip ends with the City of Rancho Cucamonga 2023 Black History Month Proclamation official printed document being delivered to Phillip by the entire Rancho Cucamonga City Council.

In that Video Clip this full-time employed Hollywood talent pronounces how proud he is to have his City's actions launch his 2023 California Statewide Tour of Black History Month Presentations.

Noting in this Press Release that this hometown Feb. 15 Proclamation issuing might represent the most important date during their Black History Month 2023 Statewide travels, the Walker's State Tour this month also included: a Feb. 4th Rancho Cucamonga 80th Birthday celebration of San Jose State University Professor Emeritus Dr. Ethel Pitts Walker, who co-founded with him the 45-year-old African American Drama Company traveling Black history theatre; the Feb. 7th Injustice U. N. G. Radio program interview of Phil by Johnnie Mae Green in Los Angeles; the private Feb. 10th Judy Katherine Miller Keys Homegoing Bakersfield screening of the "2022 Black History Month - a Phillip E. Walker Video Memoir" (BHM) short documentary film plus the Feb. 17th Third Baptist Church of San Francisco BHM documentary's Northern California debut screening and discussion with the youth of Friday Night Live at Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown's historic institution.

Going forward for the remainder of the Walker couples' Black History Month Presentations 2023 California Tour, they will close the Month with: Dr. Walker's Noon, Friday, Feb. 24th "A Life Well Lived - A Company Well Played" private Zoom presentation for 98CelebrateOurDiversity@Vitas.com from San Francisco; PhilE attending the 4:00pm, Sunday, Feb. 26th Raw Nation's screening of the major motion picture "Till" starring, Danielle Deadwyler at Celebrity Centre 5930 Franklin Ave., Hollywood, CA 90028; 5:30pm & 6:30pm, Monday, Feb. 27th BHM screenings followed by Q&A discussions at Mercedes Jenkins-Carter's My Black Beauty Box in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall at 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd store 179, Los Angeles CA 90008; plus for Feb. 28th Phillip Eugene is negotiating to attend discussions during BHM's 7:00 until 8:00pm Ontario California Airport Terminal #4 Baggage Claim Area streaming at Dr. La Theia Black's Muffin Message Booth. All this while the BHM Documentary has so far been bestowed with its 77th-88th Awards during the Month of February 2023.

Current information on the Black History Month 2023 California State Tour is kept up to date at 2022BlackHistoryMonth.com.

Phillip E. Walker-MFA is a prolific Hollywood performer, SoCal based indie film producer and Worldwide recognized short film marketer who has shot more than 1,000 California film or video performances since moving from San Jose, CA to Rancho Cucamonga, CA in 2014. Currently appearing in heavy television rotation during National Basketball Association games airings as the dancing Hero in Rakuten's "The Cash Back Shimmy with Steph Curry" commercial spot, during 2022 alone this Walker Family patriarch Executive Produced 6 short films including BHM and the Ryan Stevens Harris directed "Sweetest Vacation." Having secured more than 750 awards for the 25+ short films WalkerEntertainerAcademy.com has marketed since the Pandemic broke out, the Walkers deliver multiple programs that service the World's short film industry including: the annual October IndigenousFilmRetreats.com live & in-person short filmmaker marketing gatherings; the monthly online FirstFridayFilms.com Meetup Interviews and published written Articles; FilmPosterQuotes.com published single word Reviews and the brand new 100FilmsRetreats.com.

With that last public event having been announced on February 8, 2023, the FilmFreeway.com/FilmsRetreat platform is now open for any kind of under 15 minutes in length film or video to be shown live & in-person May 17-21, 2023. Therein, WEA is now accepting affordable (and for some productions even free) submissions to screen at the inaugural Rancho Cucamonga, California 91739 USA international 100 Films Retreat. Los Angeles based published author / teacher / theatre director Lewis G. Tucker-MFA consults on this new project and has been invited to serve as the initial Special Guest Judge. Additionally, the third quarterly session of these presentations of 100 short films will focus on African Diaspora petite motion pictures to kick off Black History Month 2024 in Rancho Cucamonga's Victoria Garden's Cove February 1st through 4th.

Finally, we at Walker Entertainer Academy and the African American Drama Company wish for the entire World a joyful and informative 2023 Black History Month.

Phillip E. Walker-MFA is presented with the Rancho Cucamonga 2023 Black History Month Proclamation