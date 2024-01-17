Revolutionizing Tradition: AI Human Takes Center Stage in Singapore Malaysia Fengshui Convention at Bukit Jalil Pavilion

Fengshui Convention Speakers and Sponsors for the Fengshui Master Convention Fengshui Master Convention

The digital transformation of Fengshui involves a harmonious merging of traditional wisdom with cutting-edge modern technology.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking event held today at Bukit Jalil Pavilion, the worlds of ancient Chinese wisdom and cutting-edge artificial intelligence collided as the integration of AI technology with traditional fengshui practices took the spotlight.Organized by Universal Growth Sdn. Bhd, the event showcased a diverse lineup of speakers, each offering unique insights into the convergence of technology and tradition. Among the distinguished speakers were:1. Dr Joey Koo [Universal Growth Sdn. Bhd] - 2024 Chinese horoscope: 12 zodiac animals forecast for the year of the Wood DragonThe onset of the Lunar New Year, scheduled for February 10, 2024, marks the commencement of the Year of the Wood Dragon. The transition into this new astrological year initiates from February 4 onwards. This transition brings about alterations in the annual energy, significantly impacting decision-making processes. These changes, in turn, mold the array of opportunities and challenges that individuals may encounter, contingent upon their respective zodiac animal signs.By cultivating an awareness of the influential factors shaping our choices, rooted in the prevailing energy, we empower ourselves to maximize our potential and mitigate adverse effects. Consequently, an annual endeavor involves a comprehensive study and documentation of how energy differentially affects the 12 Animal Signs, guiding the formulation of strategic approaches to fully capitalize on these influences.2. Dato Antony Cheng [Meta Academy]- The Year of 2024 fengshui:Dato Antony Cheng, a visionary leader, and expert in the industry, delivered a thought-provoking address on the significance of the year 2024 as the year of AI and virtual reality. With foresight into the rapid changes and enormous progress in these industries, Dato Cheng highlighted the potential for great fortune for those involved. His insights shed light on the pivotal role that AI and virtual reality will play in shaping the future. He also predict several powerful earthquake happening this year in 2024.3. Mr. Francis Teo and Ms Lu LiJuan [So Holding Pte Ltd]A prominent enterprise architect, and public speaker, Mr. Francis Teo delivered a compelling keynote address on the seamless integration of AI technology with the age-old wisdom of fengshui. Emphasizing the importance of preserving tradition while embracing innovation, Mr. Francis Teo and Lu LiJuan showcased the capabilities of the AI human designed to replace traditional fengshui masters.4. Ms. Annie Tan [Phenoix Club]- Speaking on Health with Fengshui:At the remarkable age of 83, Ms. Annie Tan, a renowned expert, brought a unique perspective to the event. With high energy and an anti-aging capability that defies her years, Ms. Tan is not only a living testament to her beliefs but also the inventor of revolutionary anti-aging exercises. In her enlightening session, Ms. Tan explored the intricate connection between health and fengshui, providing valuable insights into achieving harmony and balance in both physical well-being and fengshui practices.5. Ms Zhao Jin [NewTrend Lifestyle Pte Ltd] - Digital Transformation of Fengshui ecosystem.The digital transformation of the Fengshui ecosystem aims to establish a lifestyle ecosystem wherein all merchants are seamlessly connected with Fengshui principles. This integration is designed to provide businesses with additional layers of opportunities, fostering a harmonious synergy between traditional practices and modern commerce. Through this transformative approach, the goal is to enhance the business landscape by leveraging the insights of Fengshui, thereby creating a dynamic and prosperous environment for merchants and their enterprises.The event provided a platform for collaboration and exchange of ideas, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from various industries. As tradition and technology converged at Bukit Jalil Pavilion, attendees left with a deeper understanding of how the fusion of AI and ancient practices could redefine the landscape of fengshui and astrology For media inquiries, please contact:Universal Growth Sdn. Bhd.Explore the depths of every individual's soul,Unleash the most unique positive energy from within.To become the sole positive energy education center in Malaysia, crafted from the fusion of the essence of metaphysics and science.About Universal Growth Sdn. Bhd.Secret Feng Shui Methodology for Lifepath Enhancement

