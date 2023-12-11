MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023: A Green Triumph in Eco-Sustainable Elegance
MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023 is base on the concept of "beauty and environmental protection" and encourages contestants to showcase Beauty， intelligence, and the pursuit of peace.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dazzling conclusion of the MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023, themed "Eco-Sustainable Elegance," stands as a transformative milestone in beauty pageantry. Hosted at the esteemed Kuala Lumpur HGH Convention Center, the inaugural event surpassed expectations, reshaping beauty standards through a focus on eco-friendly practices.
— Ms Irene Wong PJK
Championing Eco-Sustainability:
Two exceptional champions, Ms Yao Pei Yu from China, celebrated as Miss Gaia World Champion, and Mrs Teng Huei-Chun honored as Mrs Gaia World Champion, embodied the essence of environmental advocacy and sustainable living. Their commitment makes them exemplary representatives for the MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023 contest.
Eco-Sustainable Elegance in Focus:
The theme of "Eco-Sustainable Elegance" challenged conventional beauty norms by emphasizing contestants' commitments to sustainable living and environmental responsibility. The event showcased not only participants' pageantry skills but also their initiatives for positive environmental impact.
Top 5 Winners for Miss Gaia World 2023
Champion : Yao PeiYu ( China)
1st Runner up : Nguyen Thuy Nhung ( Vietnam)
2nd Runner up : Kiki Khor ( Malaysia)
3rd Runner up : Meng YiFei ( China)
4th Runner up : Miho Sugawara ( Japan )
Top 3 winners of Mrs Gaia World 2023.
Champion : Teng Huei Chun ( Taiwan)
1st Runner up : Juliana ( Indonesia)
2nd Runner up : Fanny Wee ( Malaysia)
Event Recap:
Date: December 5, 2023
Location: Kuala Lumpur HGH Convention Center, Malaysia
Post-Event Impact and Opportunities:
Beyond the pageant, the event featured charity and eco-green initiatives, including workshops and discussions on sustainable practices. Attendees actively engaged, contributing to charitable causes aimed at environmental conservation.
Reflecting on a Green Triumph:
The MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023 is more than a glamorous event; it's a successful movement toward a greener and more beautiful planet. As we reflect on this occasion's triumphs, our gratitude extends to media representatives, influencers, and the public for unwavering support in championing eco-sustainable elegance.
Miss Irene Wong PJK, the Organizer explains: “MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023 contest is base on the concept of "beauty, intelligence, peace, and environmental protection" encourages contestants to showcase not only physical beauty but also intelligence, cultural knowledge, environmental awareness, and pursuit of peace. The contest provides a platform for women globally to showcase themselves, realize their self-worth, and promote values of environmental protection, peace, friendship, women leadership, and generosity through charity, contributing to global social development.”
Miss Emily Tang, the Organizer explains: “The MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023 contest seeks delegates who can spread the message of protecting the environment globally. It aims to select a representative, the 'Gaia Queen,' endorsing eco-tourism worldwide and encouraging principles of keeping the earth secure and clean, environmentally and culturally through the exchange of cultures between beauty queens.”
Grand Gaia International transcends a mere beauty and fashion platform; it is a nexus for cultural exchange and business cooperation. Dedicated to creating an international, high-end platform, it unites outstanding individuals, entrepreneurs, scholars, and politicians globally. The platform explores business opportunities, shares innovative ideas, expands international perspectives, and promotes global development and shared prosperity.
Post-event impacts extend beyond the event, promoting public welfare events and enhancing sponsors' brand levels. Sponsors become part of the beautiful narrative of Miss & Mrs Gaia World, establishing enduring partnerships and contributing to the history of Grand Gaia International.
The following are the Subsidary Titles won by the ladies in the contest.
Mrs International Gaia World Winner
Tung Mei Yu – Taiwan
MISS GAIA WORLD 2023 SUBSIDIARY TITLES.
1. Miho Sugawara – Japan
- Best Catwalk Award
- Green Guardian Ambassador
2. Lee Ping Nee – Malaysia
- Best Silhouette Award
-Goddess of Gaze Ambassador
3. Esther Chong Yong Jia – Malaysia
- Most Charming Award
- Most Elegance Award
4. Kiki Khor Xiangqi – Malaysia
- Most Fashionable Award
5. Meng YiFei – China
- Most Popularity Award
6. Sarah Monika Sow – Indonesia
- Most Confidence Award
7. Velly Fitri Utami - Indonesia
- Congeniality Award
8. Emily Teo Sin Tee - Malaysia
- Best Personality Award
- Graceful Ambassador
9. Ariel PeiYu Yao - China
- Best Talent Award
-Lin Jiayi Ambassador
10. Thieu Thi Ngoc Nhu - Vietnam
- Most Popularity Award
- Most Photogenic Award
MRS GAIA WORLD 2023 SUBSIDIARY TITLES.
1. Fanny Wee – Malaysia
- Best Personality Award
2. Juliana Yu - Indonesia
- Most Confidence Award
3. Zengxiu He – China
- Best Catwalk Award
- Green Guardian Ambassador
4. Wen Qian Ying – Taiwan
- Goddess of Gaze Ambassador
5. Tung Mei Yu – Taiwan
- Congeniality Award
6. Akemi Mitzuno - Japan
- Best Silhouette Award
7. Celica Hanazono - Japan
- Beautiful Smile Award
8. Deng Hun Jun - Taiwan
- Best Talent Award
9. Tsai Shu Fang - Taiwan
- Most Photogenic Award
10. Chung Jo Ching – Taiwan
- Most Fashionable Award
11. Ye Qiu Mei – Singapore
- Most Popularity Award
- Most Elengance Award
12. Terene Seow – Singapore
- Most Popularity Award
- Most Elengance Award
The MISS & MRS GAIA WORLD 2023 - Inspiring Change, Preserving Beauty, and Sustaining our Planet.
