David Bigney Teams Up With Executive Producer Mally Mall To Support The Music/Entertainment Industry
Bigney is trusted by the hip-hop community and his track record has quickly made him known as “The Rapper’s Lawyer.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Bigney, Founder of Bigney Law Firm, teams up with Grammy Award-Winning Executive Producer Mally Mall to assist the music/entertainment industry with legal representation. In the era of scrutiny over song lyrics being used as evidence in a criminal case, Bigney advocates for artists to be mindful of all forms of evidence that may be used against them for prosecution. To get a better understanding of the creative process behind a hit song, Bigney most recently sat down with Executive Producer Mally Mall.
Mally Mall is no stranger to the music industry and has worked with some of the biggest artists that include: Akon, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 2Chainz, Chris Brown, Drake, E-40, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Jeremih, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Macy Gray, Migos, Ne-Yo, Nipsey Hussle, Ozuna, 2Pac, Post Malone, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and many more. As an Executive Producer with over 50 singles reaching Billboard’s Hot 100 List, Mally Mall shares his insights on the creativity behind making hit records. “Often times, a song is written to capture the audience’s emotions and something they can relate to. Once a beat is created, the artist will either create their own lyrics to tell a story, or a songwriter may create the perfect song and look for the right artist that can execute on the delivery of the song’s intended message. When creating a hit single, there are many elements involved including the producer, songwriter, artist, engineer, and other creative staff to bring a concept to life” stated Mally Mall.
While some artists may use their personal experiences to express their emotions in a song, not all singles are an actual portrayal of one’s reality creating an illusion that an artist is speaking about their own life. As a former prosecutor, Bigney has a unique skill set to understand both sides of the courtroom allowing him the opportunity to anticipate the prosecutor’s actions so he can execute the proper defense strategy. With Bigney's impeccable background, he has already achieved success in high-profile cases including the not guilty verdict of Jacksonville Rapper Spinabenz where his rap lyrics and DNA were being used as evidence, having the charges dismissed against Rapper Rod Wave for alleged domestic violence, attempted murder charges dropped against Rapper 9LokkNine and many more.
As an Avvo Top Rated Attorney, Bigney has been recognized as one of the top Criminal Defense Attorneys in Orlando, FL by U.S. News and has been featured in many media outlets. Bigney received national recognition with his appearance on CNN and being a guest on Chris Cuomo and Geraldo at Large for his legal expertise. For Bigney, it is important to protect the rights of his clients while implementing aggressive defense strategies for successful outcomes.
Bigney is trusted by the hip-hop community and his track record has quickly made him known as “The Rapper’s Lawyer.” Bigney is licensed in Florida & Washington D.C., and available upon request for Pro Hac Vice primarily in California, Georgia, Nevada, and throughout the United States. With his popular slogan “Better Call Bigney,” Bigney Law Firm has the expertise to help those in the music/entertainment industry protect their rights against false charges or allegations.
For all inquiries or media requests, please contact:
Dr. Jacqueline Yvette
Poise The Firm
jacqueline@poisethefirm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other