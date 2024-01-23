Inbound Travel Startup Deeper Japan Launches New Experiential Products in Kansai and Tokyo Region

The development of new products in the Kansai & Tokyo area expands Deeper Japan’s operation and provides greater cultural interaction experiences for travelers

We’ve developed an even greater range of products to match this demand and provide guests with increased opportunity to deeply engage with Japanese culture and traditions.” — Hikaru Ishikawa

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbound travel startup Deeper Japan, operated by Deeper Travel Co., Ltd., expands its existing lineup of traditional cultural experiences in the high-volume travel Tokyo metropolitan area and Kansai region, rapidly accelerating company growth and diversifying options offered to visitors.

According to CEO Hikaru Ishikawa: “Due to the sheer number of international travelers visiting the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Kansai region, we’ve developed an even greater range of products to match this demand and provide guests with increased opportunity to deeply engage with Japanese culture and traditions.”

While the company currently offers over 150 different experiences throughout Japan focusing on crafts, performing arts, and design, among other categories, these latest additions broaden the scope of products offered. Selected highlights include traditional kumihimo braiding at a 360-year-old workshop, a chanko-nabe dinner with active sumo champions, and a comprehensive tea farm tour and tasting that finishes with an authentic tea ceremony.

In collaboration with artisans, artists, and nature guides, Deeper Japan provides a seamless online reservation service for traditional cultural experiences tailored for inbound travelers to Japan.

THE LATEST CULTURAL EXPERIENCES LAUNCHED:

“Chanko-nabe” Dinner with Sumo Wrestlers: (Tokyo Area)

Feast on a hearty meal of chanko-nabe with active Japanese sumo wrestlers at a traditional izakaya, operated by an owner who both has a decorated former career as a sumo champion, and also currently manages a sumo stable in Tokyo. Hosted by wrestlers brimming with hospitality, guests can fill up on delicious food and exciting stories straight from the mouth of professional sumo rikishi.

Traditional Kumihimo Braided Silk Workshop: (Tokyo Area)

A craft interwoven with cultural heritage and deftly completed by dedicated craftspeople, kumihimo is a craft that has been passed down from generation to generation from the Asuka period. In this workshop, guests can directly participate in braiding silk thread that has been dyed brilliant colors using traditional techniques.

Savor the Flavor of Edo-Style Sushi: (Tokyo Area)

Indulge in a slice of history at this family-owned sushi restaurant that specializes in Edo-mae style sushi. Operated by a fourth-generation sushi master, guests are instructed on the intricate details and techniques of crafting this singular sushi style before feasting on an array of mouth-watering sushi.

Chef-Guided Local Market Tour: (Tokyo Area)

While Toyosu Market might be the first name that pops into many visitors' minds when talking about the bustle and brilliance of Tokyo markets, true magic and undiscovered flavor lie in local locations. Learn the ins and outs of cuisine, sustainability, and culture on a tour guided by an izakaya owner and chef.

Akahada Pottery Crafting Experience: (Kansai Area)

An artistic tradition that’s flourished since the 16th century, Akahada pottery is known for its wide range of aesthetic styles which occur as a result of natural soil variance. Guests can enjoy creating their own piece in this pottery style that combines superior strength and refined elegance into one, singular product.

Uji Matcha Tea Farm Experience: (Kansai Area)

A location world-renowned for tea production and superior tea quality, Uji houses countless tea craftsmen and expert cultivators. Visit an award-winning green tea farm and learn about the production process from field to cup. Then, learn to grind your own matcha tea, and participate in a traditional tea ceremony and tasting.

Yoshinosugi Cedar Woodworking Experience: (Kansai Area)

Prized for its fine grain and delicate quality that allows for intricate carvings, Yoshino cedar is one of Japan’s most sought-after wood, and is brought to life by the skilled hands of master craftsmen. In this experience, venture into the ancient forests of Yoshino and learn the traditional techniques needed to work with this special cedar wood.

Fundamentals of Dashi Soup Stock Experience: (Kansai Area)

A culinary staple with centuries of tradition, dashi is a traditional Japanese soup stock made from various ingredients, including kombu seaweed and bonito shavings. Aged, steeped, and simmered to reveal a rich umami flavor, dashi provides a subtle and well-balanced flavor in countless different classic Japanese recipes. Learn the processing techniques, savor a sample of fresh ingredients and dashi variations, then try your hand at making your own.

ABOUT DEEPER JAPAN

Deeper Japan is a brand operated by Deeper Travel Co., Ltd that allows visitors to Japan to seamlessly book traditional cultural experiences that are otherwise difficult to access. By carefully selecting high-quality cultural and immersive natural experiences, and directly collaborating with skilled craftsmen and artists at the forefront, Deeper Japan promotes mutual understanding between different cultures through travel and actively preserves tradition and diversity.

Focus is primarily given to small groups of guests, providing an opportunity for deeper interaction between craftsmen and guests rather than large-scale, superficial experiences. Additionally, certified interpreter guides are employed to ensure interpretation in the guests' native languages whenever possible. Approximately 80 percent of Deeper Japan's clientele comprises independent travelers from Europe, the United States, and Australia.

Through partnerships with non-profit organizations, collaborations with NGOs, and alliances with local governments and tourist associations, Deeper Japan assists in supporting regional economic development and the conservation of cultural heritage.