Deeper Travel Selected for Prestigious Plug and Play Japan Program

Deeper Travel

Travel startup Deeper Travel fosters domestic and international business alliances at the Plug and Play Japan Accelerator Program to prepare for further growth.

Through this program, Deeper Travel can more effectively pioneer groundbreaking change in the inbound travel market. It speaks to the progress we’ve already made, and the growth that’s yet to come.” — Hikaru Ishikawa

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbound travel startup Deeper Travel's selection for the Plug and Play Japan Accelerator Program Winter/Spring 2024 Batch offers the growing company further opportunities to expand business domestically and internationally through alliances with major global businesses.

The company, which conducts services under the brand of Deeper Japan when operating in Japan, currently concentrates business operation primarily within Japan. However, the resources and alliances offered by the Plug and Play Japan Accelerator Program amply support eventual advancement into the overseas market, in addition to expanding current domestic operation.

Deeper Travel was chosen as one of 15 finalists for the Smart Cities category of the Accelerator Program organized by Plug and Play Japan, which runs from December 2023 to March 2024. Plug and Play Japan, a top-tier accelerator/venture capital from Silicon Valley, selected Deeper Travel Co., Ltd., for this program, where the business will partner with major global companies in order to increase collaboration opportunities and expand available resources.

Deeper Travel Co., Ltd., CEO Hikaru Ishikawa states: “Through this program, Deeper Travel can more effectively pioneer groundbreaking change in the inbound travel market. It’s an opportunity that speaks to the progress we’ve already made, and the growth that’s yet to come.”

The rigorous selection process involved initial document reviews of over 400 domestic and international Plug and Play Japan’s corporate partners. Following the highly selective document review, 175 startups underwent further presentation-based evaluations, resulting in the final selection of 73 startup companies across a range of different categories.

Through this program, Deeper Travel aims to sustain innovation by fostering further connections with partner companies, ensuring that travelers from all around the world can continue to satisfy their intellectual curiosity and culturally engage with traditional crafts and activities.

About Plug and Play Japan's Accelerator Program:

The program aims to connect major companies with global startups to generate innovation. Through Plug and Play Japan's Accelerator Program, major companies can accelerate their innovation by matching directly with promising startups that are typically challenging to source both domestically and internationally. On the other hand, startups gain opportunities to collaborate with a wider range of major companies, contributing to the rapid growth of their businesses. The program provides access to the latest information on innovation and leads events to facilitate cross-industry networking.

ABOUT DEEPER TRAVEL

Deeper Japan is a brand operated by Deeper Travel Co., Ltd that allows visitors to Japan to seamlessly book traditional cultural experiences that are otherwise difficult to access. By carefully selecting high-quality cultural and immersive natural experiences, and directly collaborating with skilled craftsmen and artists at the forefront, Deeper Japan promotes mutual understanding between different cultures through travel and actively preserves tradition and diversity.

Focus is primarily given to small groups of guests, providing an opportunity for deeper interaction between craftsmen and guests rather than large-scale, superficial experiences. Additionally, certified interpreter guides are employed to ensure interpretation in the guests' native languages whenever possible. Approximately 80 percent of Deeper Japan's clientele comprises independent travelers from Europe, the United States, and Australia.

Through partnerships with non-profit organizations, collaborations with NGOs, and alliances with local governments and tourist associations, Deeper Japan assists in supporting regional economic development and the conservation of cultural heritage.