ALICE THE G00N LAUNCHES EPISODIC UNIVERSE WITH HER “CYA” VIDEO
THE NEW BLOOD IN HOLLYWOOD IS HOT-PINKLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice the G00n (the nom de guerre of a new, multidisciplinary artist) debuts her video “CYA” today, the Dante’s Inferno-as-corporate-hell first chapter of her hard-kicking sci-fi & horror series. The G00n is the first female lead in an action music video to perform all her own fighting–while simultaneously directing the short film’s 18-person stunt crew.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a woman getting her hands really dirty, let alone directing the action herself. The Japanese Girl Boss from the 1970’s was replaced by superheroes. Nobody’s delivering that brand of cathartic-comeuppance anymore.” The G00n hit #2 on the Mediabase Top 40 Independent Artist chart with her single CYA, but the artist had never been behind the camera before. She was motivated to write, produce, and direct by the music-video-beginnings of some of her favorites: David Fincher, The Daniels, and Tarsem. “At first I wanted to find a great director, you know, hire someone who could recreate my ideas. After I wrote out the visual and editing details for the 100-shot timeline, my close friends said: just bite the bullet and direct it.”
“Alice is an up-and-coming director, and she has a clear focus on what she wants her creative vision to be. For our first-time collaboration, it was remarkable how prepared and decisive she was,” said Jeremy Brooks, Visual Effects Producer (Echo 3, This Is Us). Alice made sure her first pre-production step was to assemble a stellar stunt team–and pay them union-rates during the strike. She recruited Stunt Coordinator Frank Trigg (The Book of Boba Fett, Barry) to pull in top talent from across the nation. “We spent our first training sessions making sure Alice could dial-back from kicking actual ass to just making it look like she was.”
With decades of martial arts and combatives under her belt, the G00n’s ability to punch, kick, choke, and throw was old hat. The new challenge was adjusting her skills to avoid contact and keep the team safe. “Alice is a badass. [She] knew exactly what she was doing and looked excellent. It was clear she had put in the personal hours with Frank and it paid off,” said Samantha Epstein, Asst. Stunt Coordinator (The Book of Boba Fett, The Terminal List). Alice worked closely with Trigg, framing shots and reviewing takes with her stunt double, Kyla Hymas (Euphoria, The Beekeeper). But once the cameras began rolling, nothing could keep her seated in the director’s chair. Erik Schultz (Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) noted: “Alice was really motivated to do this!”
Another collaborator, Creative Producer Perrier Grey, said: “We wanted real eye-popping, visceral hits. Alice pointed us towards The Sexual Politics of Meat for visual metaphors in the goriest parts. It helps that her dark sense of humor makes the images hilarious, too.” Special effects supervisor Ryan Senecal, RFX (Santa Clarita Diet, The Hateful Eight) made Alice’s gruesome splash possible.
Alice the G00n tackled her “CYA” katabasis with a hands-on approach rarely seen in Hollywood, to avoid compromising any of her vision. She wove minute story-details and deep symbolism into the five-minute video, some of which Alice hid from everyone else in the production pipeline. “I had to drop some secrets in here, the kind you won’t catch until the story comes full circle.”
CYA ( Official Music Video)