Discover the Future of Email Design: Stripo's Insightful 2024 Trends Report
2024 Email Trends Decoded: Stripo's Guide Reveals Key Strategies in Accessibility, Personalization, and AISAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stripo, a leading email design platform, announces its "Email Content and Design Trends 2024" guide. This report delves into key trends like email accessibility, personalization, modular design, Generative AI (GenAI) integration, and email localization. It also highlights the rising popularity of gamification, dark mode preferences, and the significance of BiMi in email marketing.
Each section delves into specific trends, offering insights and statistical data to support the importance and effectiveness of these trends in enhancing email marketing strategies. Key highlights:
1. Accessibility: Emphasizes making emails accessible to a broad audience, including those with visual impairments and epilepsy, potentially reaching 3 billion people.
2. Personalization: Demonstrates that personalized emails increase customer retention and ROI, with an average ROI boost of 10-15%.
3. Modular email design: Shifts from traditional templates to modular design, speeding up email creation by 5 times, marking a significant change in email marketing efficiency.
4. GenAI in email marketing: Reveals GenAI's role in enhancing Click-to-Open Rates by 41.34% and its effectiveness in saving time and personalizing content.
5. Email localization: Underscores the importance of language localization in email marketing, linking it to a 30% increase in conversion rates and consumer preference for native language content.
CEO Dmytro Kudrenko remarks, "This report is a navigator in the ever-evolving landscape of email marketing, offering actionable insights for unparalleled campaign performance."
Marketers know the importance of staying on top of trends. This report isn’t just about numbers—it's about actionable insights, statistics, and practical tips that can reshape your email marketing strategy for greater impact and ROI.
The guide is available for download on Stripo’s website.
About Stripo
Stripo is an all-in-one email design platform with over 1 million users worldwide. We enable our clients to build emails of any complexity really fast and push them to their marketing automation system with just one click. Integrated with 80+ ESPs/CRMs and offers 1500+ ready-to-use templates.
