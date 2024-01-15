Royalton Barracks / Retail theft / False reports to law enforcement authorities
CASE#: 24B2000229
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/15/24 at 1215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel / Royalton
VIOLATION: Retail theft / False reports to law enforcement authorities
ACCUSED: Brittany A. Moses
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
Victim: O'Reilly Auto Parts
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/15/2024, at approximately 1215 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a Retail theft incident at an auto parts store in the town of Bethel in the County of Windsor. Troopers responded, located a vehicle of interest observed leaving the scene by a witness and conducted a traffic stop. Items valued at less than $900.00 were recovered. Moses was taken into custody without incident, transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks, cited, and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2024 @ 08:00 Hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
