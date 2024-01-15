Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Retail theft / False reports to law enforcement authorities

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores           

STATION: Royalton               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/15/24 at 1215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel / Royalton

VIOLATION: Retail theft / False reports to law enforcement authorities

 

ACCUSED:  Brittany A. Moses

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

Victim: O'Reilly Auto Parts

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/15/2024, at approximately 1215 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a Retail theft incident at an auto parts store in the town of Bethel in the County of Windsor. Troopers responded, located a vehicle of interest observed leaving the scene by a witness and conducted a traffic stop. Items valued at less than $900.00 were recovered. Moses was taken into custody without incident, transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks, cited, and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   02/06/2024 @ 08:00 Hours         

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

