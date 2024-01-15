Jeremy Crawford, CEO of First MLS, named in the 2024 Rankings of the 200 Most Powerful Executives in Real Estate
Crawford Moves up 48 Spots in the 2024 Rankings, leading the Fourth-largest MLS in the U.S.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest 2024 Swanepoel Power 200 rankings listed FMLS President and CEO Jeremy Crawford as number 54 in the 200 most powerful and influential real estate executives in America. He joined First Multiple Listing Service in 2019, leading the largest MLS in the country that is broker-owned and operated with nearly 60,000 subscribers.
Crawford spearheaded data shares with many of the largest MLSs in the country, providing additional access to listings to brokers and agents throughout the region and some of the most populated areas of the United States. A well-respected industry veteran, Crawford began his real estate career in 2001 with what is now known as CoreLogic. He moved to FMLS in 2019 from the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), where he was CEO.
Released in January of each year, the SP 200 considers eight criteria to choose the most qualified individuals.
During 2023, Crawford continued his push for even more cooperation to benefit members and consumers. He was instrumental in introducing artificial intelligence to make real estate more accessible to transact, saving brokers and agents time in uploading listings and making them user-friendly to those who may be visually impaired.
As a broker-owned MLS, First MLS has been at the forefront of opening new market opportunities for its members and partners.
“What an amazing honor to be included alongside so many industry greats,” according to Jeremy Crawford, FMLS’ President & CEO. “I want to extend a huge personal thanks to the Board of Directors and the outstanding staff here at FMLS. Although it carries my name, this award is truly a reflection on amazing work by the entire team, without whom none of this would be possible,” Crawford concludes.
“Moving up 48 spots is an incredible achievement,” according to Steve Mapes, the chief revenue officer of FMLS. “Crawford’s focus and ability to put consumers first is one of the reasons for the jump, in my opinion.”
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the U.S., and as Georgia’s largest MLS, it serves nearly 65,000 members and partner MLSs. Its world-class technology platform and FMLS Training Institute fuel the growth of agents, brokers, and appraisers across the region. Find out more at FirstMLS.com.
