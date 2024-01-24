Many Patients with Mild to Moderate Psoriasis Can Benefit From Systemic Therapy
The expert panel recommends that clinicians consider the numerous systemic impacts of psoriasis when determining the appropriate treatment option for patients.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psoriasis is a common autoimmune disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches. It can also impact several other parts of the body, including the eyes, joints, and heart, and is known to cause significant psychological and social problems. Many healthcare providers prefer to treat this condition primarily with topical therapies, especially for patients with a limited amount of rash, but these treatments may not provide any benefit for the numerous systemic problems of psoriasis. Additionally, providers may be unclear on when they should switch patients from a topical to a systemic therapy.
In a study in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, a panel of 11 dermatology physician assistants and nurse practitioners with expertise in treating psoriasis gathered to review the literature and provide clinical recommendations to help guide other clinicians on how to effectively treat patients and when to move patients from topical therapy to systemic therapy. The panel provided 10 official consensus statements as well as several other clinical pearls which are outlined in the article.
This study will be helpful to patients to help optimize care. Many clinicians, especially other physician assistants and nurse practitioners, who treat patients with psoriasis will be able to provide better care. The clinical guidelines for treating patients with limited skin disease but who still suffer from other aspects of psoriasis can be confusing, and the panel hopes that with their guidance many providers will can prescribe systemic therapies to improve care for patients who will benefit.
