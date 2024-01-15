Italian firms seek partners to enhance partnership in Việt Nam's agricultural mechanisation

VIETNAM, January 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Information related to research and survey in the field of agriculture, especially production, and trade of agricultural machinery, was shared and discussed at an online seminar on mechanisation in agricultural production in Việt nam, on January 15.

The online seminar on mechanisation in agricultural production in Vietnam, jointly held by the Institute of Agricultural Engineering and Post-harvest Technology (IAEPT) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Italian Embassy in Việt Nam, aimed to facilitate cooperation between Italian mechanical businesses and the Vietnamese market.

The mechanisation level in Việt Nam's agriculture is relatively low compared to other countries in the region and the world, according to IAEPT Director Phạm Anh Tuấn. Synchronous mechanisation is crucial to increase the added value and sustainable development of the agriculture sector. The forestry industry, in particular, has the lowest level of mechanisation at only about 30 per cent.

While the agricultural machinery market in Việt Nam has significant potential, it also faces challenges. The country's engine equipment falls behind the average level in other ASEAN countries, and domestic manufacturers have a relatively low market share. Their production capacity can only meet 32 per cent of the market demand.

Director of the Italian Trade Office in Việt Nam, Fabio De Cillis, highlighted that Italy is among the top 20 agricultural machinery suppliers in Việt Nam. He emphasised the opportunity for foreign businesses to become partners in providing mechanization and modernisation solutions, advanced technologies, and efficient agricultural machinery to meet the growing demand and contribute to the development of the sector.

Cillis also mentioned that smart agriculture development is a key aspect of restructuring the agricultural sector and combating climate change in Vietnam. Italian companies can contribute by developing smart farming methods and providing affordable solutions that are tailored to the needs of Vietnamese farmers.

IAEPT Director Tuan expressed hope that Italian businesses would invest in the support industry in Việt Nam, which would help the country integrate, access technology faster, and increase the rate of mechanization in agricultural production. — VNS