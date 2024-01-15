The Attorney General’s Office Honors MLK Day

January 15, 2024

Today, the Attorney General’s Office celebrates one of the most influential leaders in our nation’s history, Martin Luther King Jr.

Regardless of skin color or place of birth, Dr. King was committed to upholding certain unalienable rights and freedoms for each man, woman and child.

He once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

We at the Attorney General’s Office will continue to follow Dr. King’s example every day in fighting on behalf of all Utahns to maintain our freedoms and defend the truth in the great state of Utah.