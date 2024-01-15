Conversations on Cancer: Transforming Patient Lives by Therapeutic and Regulatory Innovations, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 1 February 2024, 15:30 (CET) to 1 February 2024, 17:00 (CET)

The Conversation on Cancer, in recognition of World Cancer Day, is the second collaboration between FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in this public panel discussion series.

The conversation will focus on the introduction of certain innovative therapeutic classes in the past two decades that have revolutionized the care for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, and melanoma. The discussion will provide an overview of regulatory programs that expedite access to patients, including FDA’s Breakthrough therapy designation and Accelerated Approval; and EMA’s Prime and Conditional Approval.

The panel of patients, investigators and regulators aims to highlight successes from development to approval. We’ll specifically outline: