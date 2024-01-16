Odeeo sees 566% year-on-year net revenue growth and 260% year-on-year daily active user growth in 2023

Odeeo logo Amit Monheit, CEO and Co-Founder of Odeeo

Ad requests increased by tenfold to 100bn for brands across 800 live games across 2023.

2023 was the year where in-game audio moved from novelty to a key format for some of the world’s largest publishers.” — Amit Monheit, CEO and Co-founder of Odeeo

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, the in-game audio advertising platform experienced immense growth across 2023, connecting brands to the world’s billions of mobile gamers. Its net revenue grew 566% and year-on-year daily active user (DAU) growth reached 260%.

Today, the Odeeo audio SDK platform is live across 800 game titles (more than double from 2022) with some of the world’s biggest publishers, like Voodoo, Playsimple and TapNation. Its year-on-year impression growth hit 400%, and the company has shown no signs of slowing this pace as it enters 2024.

Odeeo was founded by industry titans, Amit Monheit and Elad Stern in 2021. The team at Odeeo has continued to grow, building an enviable level of experience from the advertising and gaming worlds, that represents the company in the US, UK and EMEA.

Amit Monheit, CEO and Co-founder of Odeeo, said: “2023 was the year where in-game audio moved from novelty to a key format for some of the world’s largest publishers. At Odeeo, we launched and advanced our key partnerships around the globe, brought on our first UK hire, demonstrated success with major brand partners like EE, and championed the power of audio in gaming on stages from NYC to London to Cannes. We plan on continuing this momentum into 2024 with new products, team expansion, and additional partnerships in new markets. Our substantial triple-digit growth for three consecutive years proves that in-game audio has massive potential for growth.”

Odeeo’s technology allows advertisers to serve up 100% audible and viewable, brand-safe audio ads to the ears of highly engaged mobile gamers, without spoiling the gaming experience. Its ad placements remain highly targeted, contextual, and brand-safe.

Game developers also reap the benefits of being able to easily monetize on titles, and showcase ads from premium brands, while not impacting the game they have created.

About Odeeo

Odeeo is building the future of audio advertising. Founded in 2021 by ad tech veterans Amit Monheit and Elad Stern, Odeeo creates solutions for mobile game publishers to unlock the fastest-growing segment of marketing spend, while empowering audio advertisers to reach audiences at scale. Odeeo is based in Tel Aviv with a rapidly growing team across Europe and the US, and is backed by notable investors including Play Ventures and Global. Visit https://www.odeeo.io to learn more about how audio is revolutionizing in-app advertising.